Nicki Minaj’s Instant Karma For Megan Thee Stallion as Judge Lets Roc Nation Lawsuit Proceed

The long-simmering feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion reignited this week after a federal judge allowed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Megan and her management company Roc Nation to proceed, prompting a fiery reaction from Minaj on social media.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2024 by Emilio Garcia, Megan’s former personal cameraman, alleges sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment. After the judge denied the motion to dismiss the case, Minaj didn’t hold back. “What was the name of that law again?????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law,” Nicki Minaj posted on Instagram, referencing Megan Thee Stallion’s earlier diss track “Hiss.” The track included the line “don’t be mad at Megan, be mad at Megan’s Law,” a veiled swipe linked to Nicki Minaj’s family history involving registered sex offenders.







Though Megan Thee Stallion didn’t mention Nicki Minaj or her family by name on the track, fans and critics alike saw the lyric as a direct jab, prompting today’s not-so-subtle retaliation.

Inside the Lawsuit Against Megan and Roc Nation

Emilio Garcia’s lawsuit paints a troubling picture of his time working with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper. He claims that in June 2022, after a night out, Megan had sex with a woman beside him in an SUV, despite knowing Garcia was in the vehicle. He alleges that the incident and subsequent retaliation by Roc Nation left him emotionally distressed and financially harmed.

In court documents, Emilio Garcia claimed that Roc Nation restructured his compensation, resulting in significantly reduced pay, and later fired him in June 2023 in retaliation for his complaints and discomfort.

While Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has dismissed the lawsuit as a “money grab” riddled with “salacious accusations,” the judge ruled that Emilio Garcia—who is openly gay—plausibly pleaded a claim of harassment based on sexual orientation under federal law. The lawsuit will now proceed to the discovery phase.

Minaj’s Revenge Narrative and Legal Echoes

Nicki Minaj, no stranger to social media warfare, saw the judge’s decision as vindication, especially after months of jabs traded in diss tracks, award shows, and Instagram captions. “We give God the glory & he’s only just begun,” Minaj added in her Instagram caption. “Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust.”

Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, Jelani Maraj, are both registered sex offenders, making any mention of “Megan’s Law” a deeply personal flashpoint for the rapper.

As Megan Thee Stallion continues to maintain her innocence and deny all claims, she now faces both legal and reputational battles. While her legal team is expected to continue challenging the claims, this latest development marks a significant setback.