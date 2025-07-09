Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Nicki Minaj’s Instant Karma For Megan Thee Stallion as Judge Lets Roc Nation Lawsuit Proceed

Nicki Minaj's Instant Karma For Megan Thee Stallion as Judge Lets Roc Nation Lawsuit Proceed Emilio Garcia

E! News

Nicki Minaj’s Instant Karma For Megan Thee Stallion as Judge Lets Roc Nation Lawsuit Proceed

Sound Plunge
Published on

The long-simmering feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion reignited this week after a federal judge allowed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Megan and her management company Roc Nation to proceed, prompting a fiery reaction from Minaj on social media.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2024 by Emilio Garcia, Megan’s former personal cameraman, alleges sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment. After the judge denied the motion to dismiss the case, Minaj didn’t hold back. “What was the name of that law again?????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law,” Nicki Minaj posted on Instagram, referencing Megan Thee Stallion’s earlier diss track “Hiss.” The track included the line “don’t be mad at Megan, be mad at Megan’s Law,” a veiled swipe linked to Nicki Minaj’s family history involving registered sex offenders.



Though Megan Thee Stallion didn’t mention Nicki Minaj or her family by name on the track, fans and critics alike saw the lyric as a direct jab, prompting today’s not-so-subtle retaliation.

Inside the Lawsuit Against Megan and Roc Nation

Emilio Garcia’s lawsuit paints a troubling picture of his time working with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper. He claims that in June 2022, after a night out, Megan had sex with a woman beside him in an SUV, despite knowing Garcia was in the vehicle. He alleges that the incident and subsequent retaliation by Roc Nation left him emotionally distressed and financially harmed.

In court documents, Emilio Garcia claimed that Roc Nation restructured his compensation, resulting in significantly reduced pay, and later fired him in June 2023 in retaliation for his complaints and discomfort.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

While Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has dismissed the lawsuit as a “money grab” riddled with “salacious accusations,” the judge ruled that Emilio Garcia—who is openly gay—plausibly pleaded a claim of harassment based on sexual orientation under federal law. The lawsuit will now proceed to the discovery phase.

Minaj’s Revenge Narrative and Legal Echoes

Nicki Minaj, no stranger to social media warfare, saw the judge’s decision as vindication, especially after months of jabs traded in diss tracks, award shows, and Instagram captions. “We give God the glory & he’s only just begun,” Minaj added in her Instagram caption. “Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust.”

Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, Jelani Maraj, are both registered sex offenders, making any mention of “Megan’s Law” a deeply personal flashpoint for the rapper.

As Megan Thee Stallion continues to maintain her innocence and deny all claims, she now faces both legal and reputational battles. While her legal team is expected to continue challenging the claims, this latest development marks a significant setback.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Max Verstappen’s Camp Reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull Exit: “Nothing Will Change” Red Bull Racing F1

Max Verstappen’s Camp Reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull Exit: “Nothing Will Change”
By July 9, 2025
Nicki Minaj's Instant Karma For Megan Thee Stallion as Judge Lets Roc Nation Lawsuit Proceed Emilio Garcia

Nicki Minaj’s Instant Karma For Megan Thee Stallion as Judge Lets Roc Nation Lawsuit Proceed
By July 9, 2025
Red Bull Fires Christian Horner After 20 Years—F1 Faces Stunning Leadership Shakeup Max verstappen Helmut Marko

Red Bull Fires Christian Horner After 20 Years—F1 Faces Stunning Leadership Shakeup
By July 9, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story Amazon Prime Video

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story
By July 8, 2025
Glen Powell Goes Full Action Hero in Edgar Wright’s Dystopian ‘The Running Man’ Remake Josh Brolin Stephen King

Glen Powell Goes Full Action Hero in Edgar Wright’s Dystopian ‘The Running Man’ Remake
By July 8, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...