Nicki Minaj Partners With Trump's UN Ambassador to Spotlight Nigeria's Christian Crisis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Global rap icon Nicki Minaj is entering a new political chapter, announcing she will join President Donald Trump’s UN ambassador, Michael Waltz, to address the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. The collaboration, set for November 18 at the United Nations headquarters, marks one of the most unexpected celebrity-political alliances of the year.

A Surprising Partnership on the Global Stage

Michael Waltz confirmed the partnership on X, praising Nicki Minaj as “a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.” The “Super Bass” hitmaker echoed the sentiment, writing: “I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. It means more than you know.”

The initiative, arranged by Donald Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz, aims to shine a spotlight on violence impacting Christian communities in Nigeria—a topic Minaj says is too often ignored. Addressing her devoted fanbase, the Barbz, she wrote: “We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”

Trump’s Comments Spark Diplomatic Tension

The collaboration comes shortly after President Trump made headlines on Truth Social, announcing he has instructed “our Department of War” to prepare potential action against the Nigerian government. He accused Nigerian authorities of failing to protect Christians and threatened a U.S. intervention that would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Trump further stated the U.S. could cut all aid to Nigeria and “wipe out” the terrorist groups responsible for attacks. Nicki Minaj praised the comments, saying they gave her “a deep sense of gratitude.”

White House Fires National Security Officials Following Trump’s Meeting with Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer

However, Nigerian officials strongly criticized the remarks. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said, “We are shocked that President Trump is mulling an invasion of our country.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed that Nigeria “is a democracy with constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.”

Michael Waltz with Donald Trump before he was removed as the NSA and appointed UN Ambassador

Experts Say the Situation Is More Complex

While Trump’s statements frame the violence as targeted persecution of Christians, many analysts disagree. Experts argue that Nigeria’s conflict landscape includes ethnic tensions, land disputes, criminal kidnappings, and attacks on both Christians and Muslims. Extremist groups like Boko Haram have targeted diverse religious communities for over a decade.

Kidnappings of priests and pastors have increased, largely due to criminals targeting communities capable of raising ransom quickly—an act experts say is often economically motivated rather than religiously driven.

Nicki Minaj’s Public Image Takes a New Turn

The move marks a shift for Nicki Minaj, who in recent years has made headlines more for online feuds than for chart-topping hits. Her disputes with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have dominated rap conversations, overshadowing her cultural impact.

Now, her new political advocacy signals a surprising rebrand—one aligning her with conservative leaders and global human rights issues.

Loading...