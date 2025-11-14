Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers

The political world was shaken this week after the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents exposing previously unseen email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and powerful American political figures. The trove includes messages suggesting Epstein ended his friendship with former President Bill Clinton, as well as revealing close interactions with Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Epstein Claimed Clinton “Swore the Exact Opposite” Weeks Apart

In a January 23, 2016, email to Kathryn Ruemmler, Jeffrey Epstein wrote that he stopped speaking to Bill Clinton because the former president allegedly contradicted himself in two separate sworn claims. Epstein told Kathryn Ruemmler that Bill Clinton “swore, with whole-hearted conviction… that he had done something” and later swore “the exact opposite.”

A Bill Clinton spokesperson responded sharply, dismissing the emails entirely: “President Clinton knew nothing about Epstein’s heinous crimes and hadn’t spoken to him in twenty years. Now here it is in black and white.”

Despite this, Bill Clinton’s name resurfaced in other emails throughout the documents, including a proposed “men of the world” conference that would have included Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Al Franken, and Woody Allen.

Obama Lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler’s “Chummy” Exchanges Raise Eyebrows

Kathryn Ruemmler, now the Chief Legal Officer at Goldman Sachs, exchanged frequent, personal messages with Epstein while at Latham & Watkins. At one point, she described an individual known as “macgiver” as “very close to being a psychopath” with “no conscience.”

Goldman Sachs maintains that its interactions with Epstein were strictly business and linked to a shared client. But the tone of emails—often casual, emotional, and speculative—points to a far deeper rapport.

Larry Summers’ Post-Conviction Emails With Epstein Revealed

Further documents reveal that Larry Summers, one of Bill Clinton’s closest Cabinet members and later President Obama’s top economic adviser, continued exchanging emails with Epstein well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

The messages—ranging from 2016 to 2019—show the men discussing politics, women, Trump, and possible meetings. In one 2019 email, Larry Summers jokingly lamented being “the friend without benefits.” Epstein responded with relationship advice.

The two also exchanged views on Donald Trump, with Epstein declaring: “I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump.”

Clinton–Epstein History Once Again in the Spotlight

The released documents rehash longstanding questions about Clinton’s historical ties to Epstein. Clinton appeared in flight logs for Epstein’s private jet more than two dozen times and visited his New York apartment. Epstein, for reasons still unknown, once hung a bizarre painting of Clinton in a blue dress inside his Manhattan mansion.

Clinton has repeatedly denied visiting Epstein’s private island, though former aide Doug Band and accuser Virginia Giuffre have made conflicting claims.