Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers

Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers

News

Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The political world was shaken this week after the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents exposing previously unseen email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and powerful American political figures. The trove includes messages suggesting Epstein ended his friendship with former President Bill Clinton, as well as revealing close interactions with Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Epstein Claimed Clinton “Swore the Exact Opposite” Weeks Apart

In a January 23, 2016, email to Kathryn Ruemmler, Jeffrey Epstein wrote that he stopped speaking to Bill Clinton because the former president allegedly contradicted himself in two separate sworn claims. Epstein told Kathryn Ruemmler that Bill Clinton “swore, with whole-hearted conviction… that he had done something” and later swore “the exact opposite.”

A Bill Clinton spokesperson responded sharply, dismissing the emails entirely: “President Clinton knew nothing about Epstein’s heinous crimes and hadn’t spoken to him in twenty years. Now here it is in black and white.”

Despite this, Bill Clinton’s name resurfaced in other emails throughout the documents, including a proposed “men of the world” conference that would have included Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Al Franken, and Woody Allen.

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

Obama Lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler’s “Chummy” Exchanges Raise Eyebrows

Kathryn Ruemmler, now the Chief Legal Officer at Goldman Sachs, exchanged frequent, personal messages with Epstein while at Latham & Watkins. At one point, she described an individual known as “macgiver” as “very close to being a psychopath” with “no conscience.”

Goldman Sachs maintains that its interactions with Epstein were strictly business and linked to a shared client. But the tone of emails—often casual, emotional, and speculative—points to a far deeper rapport.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens to Expose Epstein Associates Using Constitutional Immunity

Larry Summers’ Post-Conviction Emails With Epstein Revealed

Further documents reveal that Larry Summers, one of Bill Clinton’s closest Cabinet members and later President Obama’s top economic adviser, continued exchanging emails with Epstein well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

The messages—ranging from 2016 to 2019—show the men discussing politics, women, Trump, and possible meetings. In one 2019 email, Larry Summers jokingly lamented being “the friend without benefits.” Epstein responded with relationship advice.

The two also exchanged views on Donald Trump, with Epstein declaring: “I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump.”

Clinton–Epstein History Once Again in the Spotlight

The released documents rehash longstanding questions about Clinton’s historical ties to Epstein. Clinton appeared in flight logs for Epstein’s private jet more than two dozen times and visited his New York apartment. Epstein, for reasons still unknown, once hung a bizarre painting of Clinton in a blue dress inside his Manhattan mansion.

Clinton has repeatedly denied visiting Epstein’s private island, though former aide Doug Band and accuser Virginia Giuffre have made conflicting claims.

  • Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers
  • Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell
  • Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers
  • Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Italy Investigates Shocking Claims of ‘Sniper Safaris’ During Bosnia’s War

Italy Investigates Shocking Claims of ‘Sniper Safaris’ During Bosnia’s War
By November 14, 2025
proEXPLO 2026 Launches Global Student Competition to Spotlight the Future of Mining Exploration

proEXPLO 2026 Launches Global Student Competition to Spotlight the Future of Mining Exploration
By November 14, 2025
Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers

Epstein Emails Reveal Explosive Rift With Bill Clinton, Cozy Ties With Obama Lawyer and Larry Summers
By November 14, 2025
Emerald Fennell Unleashes Bold, Erotic ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer Featuring New Charli XCX Song Margot Robbie Jacob Elordi

Emerald Fennell Unleashes Bold, Erotic ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer Featuring New Charli XCX Song
By November 14, 2025
‘Playdate’ Review Alan Ritchson and Kevin James Struggle to Save Prime Video’s Forgettable Action-Comedy

‘Playdate’ Review: Alan Ritchson and Kevin James Struggle to Save Prime Video’s Forgettable Action-Comedy
By November 13, 2025
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Reunite for the Most Anticipated Sequel of 2025

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Reunite for the Most Anticipated Sequel of 2025
By November 13, 2025
Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
By November 6, 2025
Rockstar Games Faces Union-Busting Allegations After Firing Dozens Ahead of GTA 6 Launch

Rockstar Games Faces Union-Busting Allegations After Firing Dozens Ahead of GTA 6 Launch
By November 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience Activison

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience
By November 13, 2025
Marvel Rivals Celebrates Anniversary with Free 2,500 Units and Jeff the Shark Skin Ahead of Season 5 Launch

Marvel Rivals Celebrates Anniversary with Free 2,500 Units and Jeff the Shark Skin Ahead of Season 5 Launch
By November 13, 2025
Sun Unleashes Strongest Solar Flare of 2025, Triggering Radio Blackouts Across Africa and Europe

Sun Unleashes Strongest Solar Flare of 2025, Triggering Radio Blackouts Across Africa and Europe
By November 12, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

News

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses
YouTube Restores Service After Hour-Long Global Outage That Affected Millions

Google

YouTube Restores Service After Hour-Long Global Outage That Affected Millions
To Top
Loading...