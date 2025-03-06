Connect with us

Roy Ayers, Jazz-Funk Pioneer and 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine' Legend, Dies at 84

Roy Ayers, Jazz-Funk Pioneer and ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’ Legend, Dies at 84

Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz vibraphonist and composer whose music shaped generations of soul, funk, and hip-hop artists, passed away at age 84. His family confirmed that he died on March 4, 2025, in New York City, after battling a long illness. Roy Ayers leaves behind a legacy that spans over six decades, marked by his groundbreaking sound and influence across multiple genres.

A Musical Pioneer Who Redefined Jazz and Funk

Born in Los Angeles in 1940, Ayers grew up in a deeply musical environment. At just five years old, he was inspired to play the vibraphone after witnessing a performance by jazz legend Lionel Hampton. By the time he was a teenager, Ayers had already begun mastering the instrument, which would become his signature sound.

Ayers’ professional career took off in the early 1960s when he recorded with saxophonist Curtis Amy and released his debut album, West Coast Vibes, in 1963 under United Artists. He later collaborated with jazz flutist Herbie Mann, producing three albums together before Ayers formed his band, Roy Ayers Ubiquity.

‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’ and His Lasting Influence

In 1976, Ayers released his most famous track, Everybody Loves the Sunshine, a smooth, soul-infused jazz-funk anthem that became one of the most sampled songs in music history. The track, a staple in R&B and hip-hop, has been used in songs by artists such as Mary J. Blige, Common, Kanye West, and Tyler, the Creator.

Ayers also significantly impacted film music, composing the soundtrack for the 1973 blaxploitation classic Coffy, starring Pam Grier. His work on the film became one of the defining scores of the genre, blending funk, jazz, and cinematic storytelling.

A Lasting Legacy in Hip-Hop and R&B

Ayers’ music remained a foundational influence in hip-hop and R&B throughout the decades. His signature sound was sampled in tracks like A Tribe Called Quest’s Bonita Applebum, Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Get Money, and Erykah Badu’s The Healer. His ability to blend jazz with funk and soul made his work timeless, resonating with old-school musicians and modern artists.

Even in his later years, Ayers continued to innovate. In 2020, he collaborated with Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad for Roy Ayers JID002, an album released under the Jazz Is Dead series, proving his music was as relevant as ever.

Remembering Roy Ayers

Roy Ayers is survived by his wife, Argerie, and their children, Mtume and Ayana Ayers. His passing marks the end of an era, but his music and influence will live on for generations to come. From his early jazz beginnings to his deep imprint on hip-hop, Roy Ayers’ sound continues to shape and inspire artists worldwide.

His legacy is simple yet profound—everybody truly loves the sunshine.


