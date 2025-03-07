NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral

A New York City detective is at the center of a firestorm after appearing in a provocative pole-dancing video, sparking debate about police professionalism, personal freedom, and departmental discipline. Detective Melissa Mercado, a seven-year veteran of the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, has gone viral after appearing in a music video where she is seen gyrating and pole-dancing while wearing only a thong and skimpy bra.

The video for the song “Doin’ That” by Hempstead rapper S-Quire has spread rapidly across social media, gaining traction among both the public and NYPD officers. One shocked detective responded, “I have no words.”

Police Sources Split Over Controversy as the Special Victims Detective Goes Viral

While some members of the NYPD are outraged, others are defending Mercado’s right to do what she wants off duty.

A police union source emphasized that Melissa Mercado was not wearing an NYPD uniform or representing the department. “What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an NYC detective,” the source said. “She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia. Nothing in the video says she’s a detective.” However, retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood disagrees, stating that Mercado’s actions are “unbecoming of a police officer.” “I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective,” Osgood remarked, talking to the New York Post.

Potential NYPD Disciplinary Action?

It remains unclear if Mercado will face disciplinary action for her appearance in the video. While NYPD rules do allow officers to have side jobs, they must file an off-duty employment application for approval. If Mercado was paid for her role, it could raise compliance questions with department policy. Additionally, NYPD officers are often held to higher ethical and moral standards due to the nature of their positions, especially those working in sensitive divisions like Special Victims.

Not the First Scandal of Its Kind

This isn’t the first time an NYPD officer has been caught in a compromising or viral moment.

In 2023, a rookie cop was criticized after being filmed dancing on duty with a turnstile jumper in an Upper West Side subway station.

In 2022, Bronx officer Vera Mekuli made headlines after giving a married lieutenant a lap dance at a rowdy NYPD holiday party. She was later transferred to the transit bureau.

In 2018, two female officers were demoted after posing in uniform with a nearly nude male stripper at a Mother’s Day event.

Given these past cases, some expect that Melissa Mercado could face some form of department scrutiny.

Public and Social Media Reaction

As the video continues to circulate online, reactions remain divided.

Some argue that police officers have a right to personal lives. In contrast, others believe Mercado’s choice to appear in a sexually explicit video undermines the integrity of the force, especially given her role investigating sensitive crimes in the Special Victims Unit.

Despite the backlash, some of Mercado’s colleagues have defended her, noting that she is a respected detective with a solid record. “She’s made some good collars and is respected by her peers,” a police source said.

What Happens Next?

The NYPD has not yet commented publicly on the situation, leaving many wondering whether Mercado will face internal consequences or if the department will stay out of her personal business.

With the video continuing to gain attention, this controversy is far from over. Watch the full video here –