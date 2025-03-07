Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A New York City detective is at the center of a firestorm after appearing in a provocative pole-dancing video, sparking debate about police professionalism, personal freedom, and departmental discipline. Detective Melissa Mercado, a seven-year veteran of the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, has gone viral after appearing in a music video where she is seen gyrating and pole-dancing while wearing only a thong and skimpy bra.

The video for the song “Doin’ That” by Hempstead rapper S-Quire has spread rapidly across social media, gaining traction among both the public and NYPD officers. One shocked detective responded, “I have no words.”

Police Sources Split Over Controversy  as the Special Victims Detective Goes Viral

While some members of the NYPD are outraged, others are defending Mercado’s right to do what she wants off duty.

A police union source emphasized that Melissa Mercado was not wearing an NYPD uniform or representing the department. “What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an NYC detective,” the source said. “She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia. Nothing in the video says she’s a detective.” However, retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood disagrees, stating that Mercado’s actions are “unbecoming of a police officer.” “I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective,” Osgood remarked, talking to the New York Post.

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado in a Pole Dancing Video of 'Doin it' by rapper S-quire

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado in a Pole Dancing Video of ‘Doin it’ by rapper S-quire

Potential NYPD Disciplinary Action?

It remains unclear if Mercado will face disciplinary action for her appearance in the video. While NYPD rules do allow officers to have side jobs, they must file an off-duty employment application for approval. If Mercado was paid for her role, it could raise compliance questions with department policy. Additionally, NYPD officers are often held to higher ethical and moral standards due to the nature of their positions, especially those working in sensitive divisions like Special Victims.

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado

Not the First Scandal of Its Kind

This isn’t the first time an NYPD officer has been caught in a compromising or viral moment.

In 2023, a rookie cop was criticized after being filmed dancing on duty with a turnstile jumper in an Upper West Side subway station.

In 2022, Bronx officer Vera Mekuli made headlines after giving a married lieutenant a lap dance at a rowdy NYPD holiday party. She was later transferred to the transit bureau.

In 2018, two female officers were demoted after posing in uniform with a nearly nude male stripper at a Mother’s Day event.

Given these past cases, some expect that Melissa Mercado could face some form of department scrutiny.

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado in a Pole Dancing Video of 'Doin it' by rapper S-quire

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado in a Pole Dancing Video of ‘Doin it’ by rapper S-quire

Public and Social Media Reaction

As the video continues to circulate online, reactions remain divided.

Some argue that police officers have a right to personal lives. In contrast, others believe Mercado’s choice to appear in a sexually explicit video undermines the integrity of the force, especially given her role investigating sensitive crimes in the Special Victims Unit.

Despite the backlash, some of Mercado’s colleagues have defended her, noting that she is a respected detective with a solid record. “She’s made some good collars and is respected by her peers,” a police source said.

What Happens Next?

The NYPD has not yet commented publicly on the situation, leaving many wondering whether Mercado will face internal consequences or if the department will stay out of her personal business.

With the video continuing to gain attention, this controversy is far from over. Watch the full video here –


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James

Kai Cenat Goes Toe-to-Toe With Stephen A. Smith in Explosive Debate Over LeBron James
By March 8, 2025
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
By March 7, 2025
‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter

‘Suits LA’ Gets Litt Up: Rick Hoffman Returns as Louis Litt in NBC Spinoff
By March 7, 2025
Ye Kanye West’s Shocking Move Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts Tristan Tate

Kanye West’s Shocking Move: Teases Interview with Andrew Tate, Internet Erupts
By March 3, 2025
First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot Nicholas Galitzine Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) as He-Man / Prince Adam Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, captain of the Royal Guard Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) as Skeletor, the film’s main villain Idris Elba (Thor) as Duncan / Man-at-Arms, He-Man’s closest ally Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) as The Sorceress James Purefoy (The Following) as King Randor Alison Brie (Community) as Evil-Lyn

First Look at He-Man! Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Reboot
By March 3, 2025
Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude

Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude
By March 3, 2025
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership Andrew Antar

Snoop Dogg Goes All In on Web3 Streaming With Tune.FM Partnership
By February 28, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

News

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
To Top
Loading...