Travis Scott Responds to Pusha T Diss, Calls Studio Allegations ‘Crazy’

Travis Scott has publicly addressed Pusha T’s recent diss aimed at him, pushing back against allegations tied to a long-simmering hip-hop feud involving Drake and Pharrell Williams. The dispute surfaced following the release of Clipse’s 2025 single “So Be It,” where Pusha T took direct shots at Travis Scott, framing him as disingenuous during a past studio encounter.

In interviews promoting the track, Pusha T claimed Travis Scott interrupted a studio session he was having with Pharrell to preview Utopia, Scott’s 2023 album. According to Push, Scott selectively withheld Drake’s verse from “Meltdown,—a track where Drake takes pointed jabs at Pharrell, suggesting the move was intentional and politically calculated.

‘I Was Asked to Pull Up,’ Says Scott

In his latest Rolling Stone cover story, Travis Scott rejected that version of events entirely. “When you go back and look at it … it’s crazy,” he said, disputing claims that he arrived uninvited or accompanied by a film crew. “Niggas said I had a film crew with me. I’m like, ‘What?’ I remember when I pulled up, it was them niggas that had a film crew.”

Travis Scott insisted that Pharrell Williams himself invited him to the session, making the accusation of crashing the studio inaccurate. “First of all, I can’t interrupt something that somebody asked me to come pull up on,” he explained.

Drake Verse Allegation ‘Didn’t Make Sense’

Addressing the claim that he deliberately avoided playing Drake’s verse from “Meltdown,” Travis Scott said the verse simply didn’t exist in finished form at the time. “I can’t play something somebody didn’t even have at the time,” he noted. “A lot of shit [Pusha] was saying just didn’t make sense to me.”

The song would later become one of Utopia’s most talked-about tracks, particularly due to Drake’s pointed lyrical shots at Pharrell Williams—fuel for an already icy relationship between the producer and Pusha T.

Caught Between Worlds

Travis Scott framed the flare-up as a byproduct of his long-standing role as a connector within hip-hop’s overlapping creative circles. “I’ve always been a person who tried to put the best worlds all together,” he said. “And I just think when worlds come together, the music just sounds so ill.”

Known for collaborating across stylistic and personal divides, Travis Scott has largely stayed neutral amid recent industry conflicts. Still, Pusha T’s remarks caught him off guard.

“If you gotta drop Trav name for the rollout, so be it,” Scott added, signaling both frustration and indifference.

Another Chapter in Hip-Hop’s Endless Feuds

The exchange underscores how old rivalries continue to ripple through modern rap, with artists often pulled into conflicts by association. While Scott appears keen to move forward, the moment highlights how proximity to power players like Drake and Pharrell can quickly turn collaborative history into lyrical ammunition.