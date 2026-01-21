A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video

A$AP Rocky has once again blurred the line between music, cinema, and visual art. The rapper has released a riotous new music video for “Air Force (Black Demarco)”, featuring a rare on-screen appearance by legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, marking one of the most unexpected collaborations in recent hip-hop history.

The video, directed by A$AP Rocky alongside his creative collective AWGE, serves as a surreal extension of Tim Burton’s unmistakable gothic fantasy style. Narrated in the whimsical, macabre tone reminiscent of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the clip stars Burton as himself — a sketchbook-toting creator who accidentally unleashes six illustrated alter egos into the heart of New York City.

Six Personas, One Chaotic Vision

The animated characters — GR1M, MR. MAYERS, RUGAHAND, BABUSHKA BOI, DUMMY, and SHIRTHEAD — were designed by Burton specifically for Rocky’s long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. Once freed, the personas roam the city, leaving a trail of stylized havoc across familiar landmarks such as the West 4th Street Subway station and the Statue of Liberty.

Each character reflects a different chapter of A$AP Rocky’s artistic evolution, blending fashion, attitude, and mood into a living storyboard. The visual doubles as both a narrative short film and a gallery of personas, reinforcing Rocky’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s most visually ambitious artists.

A Key Chapter in ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

“Air Force (Black Demarco)” appears on Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky’s first album in eight years, following 2018’s Testing. The 15-track project also includes previously released singles “Punk Rocky” and “Helicopter”, both of which arrived with equally surreal visuals. Notably, Burton’s creative fingerprints extend beyond the music video — he also collaborated on the album’s cover art, which features the same six alter egos.

Speaking previously about the long gap between albums, Rocky explained that his focus has shifted toward legacy-building rather than constant output. “I don’t do things to just stay relevant,” he said. “I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me.”

Live Performances and What’s Next

To support the album, Rocky recently returned to Saturday Night Live, performing lead single “Punk Rocky” and a medley of “Helicopter” and the album’s title track. He also hosted an album release party earlier in the week, further cementing the project’s high-concept rollout.

While no tour has been announced yet, Rocky is scheduled to headline Governors Ball in Queens, New York, this June, keeping anticipation high for what may come next.

With Tim Burton’s dark fantasy colliding with A$AP Rocky’s genre-bending artistry, “Air Force (Black Demarco)” stands as a bold statement: hip-hop visuals can still surprise, unsettle, and push creative boundaries.