Pharrell Williams Debuts Unreleased Music at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show

Pharrell Williams transformed Paris Fashion Week into a multi-sensory cultural event, debuting a slate of unreleased music during Louis Vuitton’s Fall–Winter 2026 Men’s show. Serving as both Men’s Creative Director and musical curator, Williams blurred the line between runway and recording studio, unveiling fresh collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, John Legend, Jackson Wang, and Quavo.

Held Tuesday evening in Paris, the show served as a dual debut, introducing a new Louis Vuitton menswear collection alongside music expected to appear on upcoming albums, though no official release dates have been confirmed.

A Soundtrack Built on Exclusivity

The runway soundtrack consisted entirely of never-before-heard material, produced and curated by Pharrell Williams himself. The first track, “Pray For Ya,” featured John Legend on a gospel-tinged hook that explored the tension between wealth, faith, and freedom. Legend’s soulful performance set the tone for a night where sacred and secular influences coexisted effortlessly.

Another standout moment came with “Sex God,” a glossy electro-pop track marking Pharrell’s first collaboration with Jackson Wang. The song featured a guest verse from Pusha T, who leaned into a classic Notorious B.I.G.-inspired cadence over Pharrell’s minimalist, jittery production.

A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, and Longtime Collaborators Return

Pharrell Williams’ chemistry with longtime collaborators was on full display. “Disturbing The P,” a celebratory unreleased track with A$AP Rocky, energized the show, while “Hit-A-Lik,” led by Quavo, closed the night and added to Williams’ growing list of genre-spanning collaborations.

Pharrell Williams and Pusha T also appeared on the runway, reinforcing the night’s core theme: fashion and music moving in lockstep as parallel expressions of culture.

A Stage Like No Other

Adding another layer of spectacle, the show’s set featured Drophaus, a minimalist prefabricated timber home designed by Pharrell in collaboration with Japanese studio Not a Hotel. Positioned on a manicured lawn, the structure embodied Louis Vuitton’s vision of “retro-futuristic elegance” and served as both architectural centerpiece and conceptual extension of the collection.

Inside the house, rooms were furnished with bespoke pieces from Pharrell’s Homework furniture collection, including a dedicated listening room complete with Louis Vuitton–branded vinyl.

The Paris Fashion Week moment followed a banner year for Williams and Pusha T. Their work on Clipse’s fourth studio album, Let God Sort Em Out—with Pharrell as sole producer—earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album.

By turning a Louis Vuitton runway into an exclusive music premiere, Pharrell Williams once again proved that his influence transcends categories—positioning himself not just as a designer or producer, but as a curator of modern culture itself.

Loading...