BLACKPINK Set to Make History with First-Ever Headlining Wembley Stadium Shows

London is about to turn pink. The world’s biggest girl group, BLACKPINK, will take over Wembley Stadium for the first time ever, bringing their Deadline World Tour to the UK capital for two historic nights — Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, 2025.

This marks the first time in several years that Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa are performing together in the UK, following a break to pursue solo projects. Now reunited, K-Pop are ready to deliver an electrifying show packed with powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp choreography, and stunning visuals at Wembley Stadium.

When & Where

Dates: Friday, August 15 & Saturday, August 16. | Venue: Wembley Stadium, London | Doors Open: 5:30 PM | Showtime: 8:30 PM (curfew at 10:30 PM). Unlike some concerts, there’s no mad dash for barricade space — most seating is allocated. Only pit ticket holders may want to arrive early.







The Setlist

BLACKPINK’s Wembley performances are expected to follow the Barcelona leg of the tour closely, featuring hits like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, Shut Down, BOOMBAYAH, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and As If It’s Your Last. Fans can also expect solo moments and special Deadline interludes, as well as encore tracks like Kick It.

Tickets

A small number of tickets remain for both nights on Ticketmaster, but they’re expected to sell out quickly.

Bag & Security Rules

Fans can bring one A4-sized bag or smaller. Bags from official merchandise stands inside Wembley are permitted, but any merch purchased outside must remain sealed until after security checks. Prohibited items include large umbrellas, alcohol, oversized cameras, drones, and selfie sticks.

With no support act, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa’s BLACKPINK’s Wembley Stadium set will be a full-throttle K-pop spectacle from start to finish. Fans can look forward to high-energy performances, immersive visuals, and fan-favorite tracks spanning their entire career.