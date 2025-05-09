ROSÉ Unveils Emotional Ballad “Messy” for F1® The Movie Soundtrack

In a striking new solo release, BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ has dropped “Messy,” a heartfelt pop ballad featured on the official soundtrack of the upcoming F1® The Movie. The track, produced by Lostboy and Burns, marks the second single from F1 The Album and is already drawing attention for both its emotional depth and cinematic visuals.

“Messy” explores the complexities of a chaotic and passionate relationship, with ROSÉ’s vocals capturing a yearning for authenticity and raw connection. The repeated line “let’s get messy” serves as a powerful metaphor for embracing emotional vulnerability and imperfection.

Alongside the single, ROSÉ released a visually rich music video that blends her performance with scenes from F1® The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon. Set against the neon glow of nighttime Las Vegas, the video features the singer moving through glamorous yet solitary spaces — including a bar, a theatre, and the city streets. The production was so extensive that it briefly shut down a section of the Las Vegas Strip during filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

Exclusive clips from the movie are seamlessly interwoven into the video, creating a thematic connection between the emotional turbulence of love and the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing. The film, set to release on June 27, 2025, is one of the most anticipated cinematic projects of the year, and the accompanying soundtrack is shaping up to match its scale.

“Messy” follows the first single from the album, Don Toliver’s “Lose My Mind” featuring Doja Cat, and offers a different emotional tone, adding diversity to the upcoming soundtrack. With a full release just weeks away, F1 The Album is expected to feature a star-studded lineup of global artists, making it a major cultural moment in both music and film.

For ROSÉ, the track is another step forward in her solo career, showing her ability to deliver emotionally resonant work beyond her BLACKPINK discography. The music video, rich with cinematic storytelling, further solidifies her presence as a global artist with wide crossover appeal.

F1 The Album drops alongside the theatrical release of F1® The Movie on June 27. Until then, “Messy” offers fans a first glimpse into the emotional and visual world being built around the film — one where speed, chaos, and heart collide.