Shaboozey Backs Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show: “There’s No Better Choice”

In a year already filled with cultural debates over music, representation, and patriotism, country breakout star Shaboozey has added his voice to the conversation surrounding Bad Bunny’s selection as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Speaking to Billboard during the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker said there’s “no better choice” than the Puerto Rican megastar. “I think it’s awesome,” Shaboozey said. “Bad Bunny’s a global superstar, global icon — and an American citizen. There’s no better choice.”

Bad Bunny, whose chart-topping hits have reshaped Latin and global pop music, will take the stage at Super Bowl LX in February 2026, marking one of the NFL’s most globally anticipated halftime shows. His performance follows Usher’s 2024 and Taylor Swift’s rumored 2025 run, continuing the league’s push toward a more diverse, international audience.

Shaboozey Praises Bad Bunny’s Global Appeal

Having performed at the NFL’s Thanksgiving Halftime Show and made a cameo at the Christmas Day “Beyoncé Bowl”, Shaboozey is no stranger to the league’s biggest stages. To him, Bad Bunny’s inclusion is not just entertainment — it’s strategy.

“The NFL’s been trying to expand,” he said, noting that his brother Myles Smith recently played at an NFL season opener in Dublin. “Football’s such a beloved sport — why not take it to other places?”

For Shaboozey, the choice aligns perfectly with the NFL’s global ambitions. Bad Bunny’s cultural influence spans continents, languages, and genres — from reggaeton and trap to pop and rock. His tours have broken attendance records across Latin America, Europe, and the U.S., making him one of the most-streamed artists of the decade.

Political Backlash and Cultural Debate

Despite the excitement, not everyone is thrilled. President Donald Trump recently criticized the decision, calling it “absolutely ridiculous,” while conservative group Turning Point USA announced plans for an “All American Halftime Show” featuring music “only in English.”

The backlash has reignited debates about cultural representation in major U.S. entertainment events. Supporters, however, argue that Bad Bunny’s success reflects the modern American identity — diverse, bilingual, and globally connected.

Shaboozey, who blends country with hip-hop and Afrobeats influences, sees Bad Bunny as embodying that evolution. “Any time a Bad Bunny song comes on, the whole place erupts,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy.”

A Super Bowl Moment That Could Change the Game

If history is any indicator, Bad Bunny’s performance could become a defining pop culture moment. From Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s electrifying 2020 show to Rihanna’s record-breaking 2023 return, the halftime stage has evolved into a global spectacle — one that mirrors the diversity of its audience.

As Shaboozey put it: “He’s the right guy for the job. There’s no better choice.”