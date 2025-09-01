Connect with us

Fifth Harmony Shocks Fans With First Reunion in 7 Years at Jonas Brothers Concert

The Jonas Brothers’ Dallas stop on their North American tour turned into pop history on Sunday night when Fifth Harmony reunited for their first live performance in seven years. Fans erupted in disbelief as Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane took the stage together, delivering a nostalgic performance of their hit single “Worth It.”

The moment marked the group’s first appearance since their indefinite hiatus in 2018, igniting a firestorm of excitement across social media. The crowd’s reaction was immediate, with “Fifth Harmony” trending worldwide within minutes of the surprise performance.



Missing Piece: Camila Cabello

While the reunion thrilled Harmonizers, some expressed disappointment over the absence of Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Camila Cabello, currently on tour in Australia, was unable to join her former bandmates on stage.

“Y’all remember Fifth Harmony?” Normani teased the audience before launching into the performance, a nod to both nostalgia and the group’s undeniable impact on pop music in the 2010s.

Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony

Building Buzz Ahead of the Moment

Hints of a comeback had already begun to surface earlier that day, when the group’s official social media account posted for the first time since 2018, teasing fans with #FifthHarmonyFollowSpree. The cryptic message sent the fandom into overdrive, with speculation about a potential reunion swirling just hours before the reveal.

As the foursome sang and danced together once again, the performance served as both a celebration of their legacy and a reminder of their undeniable chemistry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony)

From The X Factor to Global Stardom

Fifth Harmony’s journey began in 2012 on The X Factor USA, when Simon Cowell and the judges grouped the five young women together after their solo auditions. Despite finishing in third place, the band went on to release three successful albums and rack up multiple platinum-certified singles, including “BO$$,” “Sledgehammer,” and their career-defining smash “Work From Home,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since their hiatus, each member has pursued solo projects, from Normani’s R&B hits to Lauren Jauregui’s soulful pop, Ally Brooke’s Latin crossover ventures, and Dinah Jane’s island-inspired sound.

For die-hard Harmonizers, the Dallas performance was both a dream come true and a tease of what could be. Social media buzz was filled with calls for a full-scale reunion tour and pleas for Cabello to join future appearances.

While no official announcements have been made, the overwhelming response suggests that the demand for a Fifth Harmony comeback is stronger than ever.

Loading...