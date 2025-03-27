Connect with us

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for "Childlike Things" Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

FKA Twigs has unveiled a visually striking music video for her track “Childlike Things,” featuring none other than 11-year-old North West. The video, which also stars filmmaker Kevin Smith and comedian Jake Shane, brings a playful yet thought-provoking energy that matches the essence of the song.

A Playful Take on the Music Industry

Kevin Smith and Jake Shane portray music executives evaluating Twigs’ artistry in the music video. As Twigs passionately pitches her vision, the executives seem unimpressed—until she brings in North West, whose bold presence and energetic rap performance completely shift the mood. North West makes a dramatic entrance, confidently rapping in both English and Japanese, declaring, “Hello, my name is North / From California to Tokyo / Jesus the King / Praise God / Jesus is the only true God.”

After witnessing North West’s performance, Kevin Smith’s character finally concedes, admitting, “OK, it’s fire.” However, he humorously suggests that Twigs should focus on short-form social media content instead of traditional music videos—a nod to the changing landscape of the music industry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs)

North West’s Musical Journey

The collaboration between FKA Twigs and North West might seem unexpected, but Twigs has spoken openly about why she wanted North on the track. While working on “Childlike Things,” Twigs realized the song needed a collaborator with a youthful yet fearless energy. “It [needed] someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you’re 11,” Twigs explained in an Instagram post.

After seeing an interview with North, Twigs immediately knew she was the right fit. “I was like, ‘OK, it has to be North, she has to put her point of view on the song.’ She came and wrote about her faith, which I think is really powerful.”

North West, the firstborn daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye (formerly Kanye West) has been stepping into the music world more frequently. Before “Childlike Things,” she appeared on her father’s albums, “Vultures 1” and “Vultures 2,” contributing vocals on tracks like “Talking” and “Bomb.”

FKA Twigs’ latest album, Eusexua

FKA Twigs' latest album, Eusexua

A Career Milestone for FKA Twigs

“Childlike Things” is one of 11 tracks on FKA Twigs’ latest album, “Eusexua,” which has been a career-defining release for the genre-blending artist. The album debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200, marking Twigs’ highest-charting project to date.

Twigs is known for her experimental sound and genre-defying artistry, blending R&B, electronic, and avant-pop elements with striking visuals. With “Childlike Things,” she continues to push creative boundaries, seamlessly incorporating North’s raw talent and personal faith into the song’s message.

A Bold and Refreshing Collaboration

The “Childlike Things” music video is a celebration of youthful confidence, artistic vision, and industry satire. With FKA Twigs’ unique storytelling, North West’s rising star power, and the comedic presence of Kevin Smith and Jake Shane, the video successfully captures the playful yet rebellious spirit of the track.

As North continues to establish herself in the music industry, this collaboration with FKA Twigs further solidifies her as an emerging voice with a strong artistic identity.


