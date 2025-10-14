Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Pregnancy: Rap Icon Set to Become Grandfather Again

Eminem is officially going to be a grandfather — again. The rapper’s eldest daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, 32, announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Matt Moeller, are expecting their first child. The heartwarming post, shared on October 12, featured the couple holding a tiny white onesie with the words “Baby Moeller — Coming 2026.”

Alaina wrote a touching caption celebrating the moment: “For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way. There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming… I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift.”

The announcement was accompanied by a series of intimate photos, including the emotional moment Alaina revealed the news to Moeller. Blindfolded and led through their new home under construction, he removed the cover to find a box with a positive pregnancy test, baby shoes, and gold balloon letters spelling “Baby M.”

A Message of Hope and Gratitude

Alaina Scott, who tied the knot with Moeller in June 2023, also used her announcement to send a heartfelt message to those struggling with fertility issues. “TTC (trying to conceive) is one of the toughest, most emotional things,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “My heart goes out to all of those waiting for their first positive test or their rainbow babies.”

Her husband, Moeller, replied with an equally emotional message in the comments, “The little one doesn’t know how lucky they are to have a mother like you. The way you show love, kindness, and patience makes me proud to call you my wife — and now, the mother of our first child.”

Among the flood of congratulatory messages was a sweet comment from Alaina’s sister, Hailie Jade Scott, 29, who wrote: “Sooo happy for you guys 🥹 can’t wait to be this little one’s auntie & Elliot is so excited to meet his cousin 🤍.”

Hailie, who welcomed her own son Elliot Marshall earlier this year, marked Eminem’s first grandchild. Their uncle, Nathan Mathers, also chimed in with humor and warmth, saying, “Congrats! You’re gonna be great parents — stop making me old!”

Eminem’s Expanding Legacy

Alaina was adopted by Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) in the early 2000s after her biological mother, Dawn Scott — twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Mathers — passed away. Alongside Hailie Jade and Stevie Laine, 23, the family remains close-knit, often supporting each other’s milestones.

The Grammy-winning rapper has always kept his private life guarded, but his daughters have been the centerpiece of his personal world. Now, with another grandchild on the way, Eminem’s family story continues to grow — this time with a new generation of Mathers making their mark.