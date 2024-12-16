Chaos at Jamie Foxx’s Birthday Dinner: Glass Attack Leaves Oscar Winner Injured

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx’s 57th birthday dinner took an unexpected turn when an altercation at a Beverly Hills restaurant left the actor injured. Foxx, known for his roles in Django Unchained and Ray, required stitches after being struck in the mouth by a glass, according to a representative for the actor.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Mr. Chow, a luxury Chinese restaurant. Beverly Hills Police confirmed they were called to the scene around 10:10 p.m. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon investigation, they found that a physical altercation had taken place between two parties, though the claim of a deadly weapon was dismissed. Authorities did not provide additional details about what sparked the fight.

A Celebratory Evening Turns Sour

Jamie Foxx’s representative shared with CBS News that the altercation involved another guest at the restaurant throwing a glass, which struck the actor. Following the injury, Foxx required medical attention and is now recovering. The representative assured fans that the matter has been handed over to law enforcement, though it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made.

Police have not confirmed Foxx’s name in their official statements, but his representative verified that he was the individual involved in the incident. No further details about the other party involved or the cause of the dispute have been released.

A Resilient Star

This altercation follows a challenging period for the Oscar-winning actor, who revealed earlier this month that he had suffered a brain bleed leading to a stroke in April last year. Speaking during a Netflix special, Foxx described how the medical event unfolded, recounting that he experienced a severe headache before blacking out. He said he had no memory of the following 20 days.

At the time of his health scare, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, described the event as a “medical complication” but refrained from sharing details. Since then, Foxx has remarkably recovered, resuming work and public appearances.

A Storied Career

Jamie Foxx, a versatile performer with achievements in acting, comedy, and music, has long been celebrated for his contributions to entertainment. In 2005, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for portraying musician Ray Charles in Ray, earning widespread acclaim for his performance. That same year, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Collateral alongside Tom Cruise.

Foxx’s other notable works include Baby Driver, Annie, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. His ability to seamlessly transition between dramatic and comedic roles has solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

Despite the recent incident, Foxx’s fans hope for his swift recovery. While the events of his birthday dinner may have cast a shadow over the celebrations, they serve as a reminder of the resilience and determination that have defined his life and career. Law enforcement is still investigating the incident.