Zach Bryan Shatters U.S. Concert Attendance Record at Michigan Stadium With 112,408 Fans

On Saturday night, country music sensation Zach Bryan officially rewrote the record books. Performing the final stop of his “Quittin Time Tour,” Bryan became the first artist ever to headline a concert at Michigan Stadium — and in doing so, he broke the U.S. ticketed concert attendance record with a staggering 112,408 fans. According to promoter AEG Presents, the event also set a new merchandise sales record of $5 million.

Breaking the Attendance Barrier

The previous record was held by George Strait, who drew 110,905 fans to Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in 2024. Before that, the Grateful Dead’s 1977 Raceway Park show had topped 107,019 attendees. Unlike free mega-concerts such as Rod Stewart’s 1994 Copacabana Beach performance (which drew 3.5 million), Bryan’s achievement represents the largest ticketed audience in U.S. history.







A Star-Studded Night in Ann Arbor

Zach Bryan’s historic night featured a lineup worthy of the milestone. John Mayer joined as a special guest, with opening sets from Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Keenan O’Meara, and Joshua Slone. The crowd roared as Bryan opened with “Open the Gates,” followed by tracks spanning his entire discography, including songs from his 2024 album The Great American Bar Scene, which famously landed 17 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week.

For many fans, the concert was more than just a record-breaking spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan)

A Cultural Shift for Ann Arbor

Saturday’s show also marked a turning point for Ann Arbor. Known primarily as a college town and football hub, the city found itself thrust into the national live music spotlight. “Outside of college and a football or educational context, not a lot of people think of Ann Arbor,” Cauda added. “But now, such a big artist is coming here and having the name get out there again in a different context.”

The University of Michigan appears poised to welcome more major artists to “The Big House” in the future. “Hopefully they’ll have more,” said sophomore Anna Pappas. “It’s definitely a big hit for the University.”