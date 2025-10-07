Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Zach Bryan’s Anti-ICE Anthem ‘The Fading of the Red, White and Blue’ Divides Country Fans

Zach Bryan’s Anti-ICE Anthem ‘The Fading of the Red, White and Blue’ Divides Country Fans Donald Trump Bruce Springsteen

Country Music

Zach Bryan’s Anti-ICE Anthem ‘The Fading of the Red, White and Blue’ Divides Country Fans

Sound Plunge
Published on

Country singer Zach Bryan, best known for heartfelt Americana hits like “I Remember Everything”, is facing fierce backlash from MAGA supporters after teasing a new politically charged song that takes aim at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The 29-year-old Grammy winner shared a short snippet of the track, titled “The Fading of the Red, White and Blue”, on Instagram over the weekend. In the teaser, Bryan delivers strikingly direct lyrics criticizing both ICE agents and police officers, sparking outrage across conservative circles online.

“I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers ain’t they?

And ICE is gonna come bust down your door,

Try to build a house, no bills no more,

Kids are all scared and all alone,”

Bryan sings, before lamenting,

“The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling,

The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing,

Got some bad news — the fading of the red, white and blue.”

The song immediately went viral, drawing both praise and condemnation. Supporters applauded Bryan for his “moral courage” and willingness to confront hard truths, while MAGA-aligned fans accused him of betraying his base.



MAGA Turns on Country’s Rising Star

Online backlash was swift and heated. One X user wrote, “No-name country artist Zach Bryan slams ICE for deporting criminal illegal immigrants. He has no talent!” Another fumed, “Looks like someone doesn’t want a career in country music anymore. Y’all know what to do.”

Others commented directly on Bryan’s Instagram, warning that he had “alienated half his audience.” One angry fan posted, “As a vet, this song bothers me to my core.”

Still, not everyone was upset. Some users thanked Bryan for “using [his] voice and being on the right side of history,” while others compared his stance to Bruce Springsteen’s protest anthems. “Calling out ICE as a country artist is actually huge,” one user wrote.

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

From Springsteen Influence to Political Firestorm

Zach Bryan, a former U.S. Navy serviceman, has rarely dipped into politics. However his latest lyrics appear to be inspired by Bruce Springsteen, with whom Zach Bryan collaborated on Springsteen’s 2024 album, The Great American Bar Scene.

Bruce Springsteen, long known for his working-class activism, has openly criticized Trump’s immigration policies, and his influence is evident in Bryan’s new song — a blend of patriotism and disillusionment.

Zach Bryan with Bruce Springsteen

Zach Bryan with Bruce Springsteen

Bryan has described himself as libertarian, though he has previously voiced support for the transgender community and criticized police misconduct. In 2023, he was briefly arrested in Oklahoma for arguing with a highway patrol officer — an incident he later admitted was his own fault.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan)

Country Music’s Culture War Continues

With Trump’s second term seeing an escalation of ICE raids and mass deportations, “The Fading of the Red, White and Blue” lands squarely in the middle of America’s cultural and political divide.

Whether it hurts or helps Bryan’s career remains to be seen — but his willingness to speak out, even at the risk of alienating fans, has cemented him as one of country music’s most daring modern voices.

  • Zach Bryan’s Anti-ICE Anthem ‘The Fading of the Red, White and Blue’ Divides Country Fans Donald Trump Bruce Springsteen
  • Zach Bryan with Bruce Springsteen
  • Zach Bryan’s Anti-ICE Anthem ‘The Fading of the Red, White and Blue’ Divides Country Fans Donald Trump Bruce Springsteen
  • Zach Bryan with Bruce Springsteen

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Country Music

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role
By October 7, 2025
Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange

Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattison Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller
By October 7, 2025
Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’ Bennie Safidie

Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop: ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design

Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal

Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal
By October 1, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
To Top
Loading...