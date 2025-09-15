Foo Fighters Introduce New Drummer Ilan Rubin at Surprise California Show

Foo Fighters surprised fans Saturday night with an intimate concert at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California, debuting their new drummer Ilan Rubin. The gig, their first show of 2025, was played for just 900 lucky fans who managed to grab last-minute tickets.

Ilan Rubin, best known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves, officially joins the Foo Fighters following the departure of Josh Freese, who had stepped in after the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Dave Grohl’s Big Introduction

Frontman Dave Grohl took a moment during the 25-song set to welcome Rubin to the band in classic Grohl fashion: “Everybody else has said it. I finally get the opportunity to say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome… the most badass motherf***er, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters right now. It’s official. You can stamp the passport.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Ilan Rubin settled behind the kit, proving he could keep pace with the Foos’ massive sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

A Setlist Packed With Hits and Rarities

The concert wasn’t just about the lineup reveal. Fans were treated to career-spanning hits like Everlong, Learn to Fly, and My Hero. But Grohl and company also dusted off deep cuts rarely played in recent years, including Exhausted—a song Grohl originally wrote during his Nirvana days and once played for Kurt Cobain—and Winnebago, a track predating the Foo Fighters’ official formation.

Adding to the excitement, the band’s Instagram teaser ahead of the show hinted at a new track, sparking speculation about fresh music on the horizon.

What’s Next for Foo Fighters

The band announced they will continue testing their new lineup with a second surprise show on September 15 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. Beyond these pop-up gigs, Foo Fighters are set to tour internationally before the year ends, with stops in Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, and Mexico.

Earlier this year, the band released their first new material since 2023’s But Here We Are: a single titled Today’s Song and a punk-tinged cover of Minor Threat’s I Don’t Wanna Hear It. With Rubin now officially in place, fans are eager to see what new energy he brings to the recording studio as well as the stage.

A Fresh Era With Ilan Rubin

For Foo Fighters, the addition of Ilan Rubin represents both continuity and reinvention. Dave Grohl has always treated the band as a family, and fans are hopeful that Rubin’s pedigree and power will help usher in the group’s next chapter while honoring Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy.

As Dave Grohl summed up on stage: “It’s official.” And for Foo Fighters fans worldwide, that stamp of approval means the start of something big.