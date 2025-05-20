Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years

“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years

History & Architecture

“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years

Sound Plunge
Published on

After vanishing without a trace for nearly four decades, a long-lost marble grave bust of Jim Morrison has resurfaced in Paris, discovered by sheer chance during a police investigation unrelated to the original theft. The statue, carved in 1981 by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin to mark the 10th anniversary of Morrison’s death, was a fan-favourite centrepiece at the iconic Père-Lachaise Cemetery. Placed on the singer’s grave in 1981, it mysteriously disappeared in 1988, just seven years later. Since then, its absence has added to the legend of Jim Morrison, the magnetic and mysterious frontman of The Doors.

French police confirmed the recovery of the Jim Morrison grave bust on Instagram, stating that it had been uncovered during a financial fraud and anti-corruption probe. According to a source close to the investigation cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the statue surfaced in a location unrelated to Jim Morrison or the cemetery, making the find all the more unexpected.

While the bust’s return has sparked excitement among fans and the Jim Morrison estate, its future remains uncertain. The curator of Père-Lachaise told Le Figaro that authorities had yet to contact the cemetery about whether the sculpture would be restored to its original location. A photo released by the police shows the bust in a damaged state, with its nose and mouth still missing — injuries it had even before its disappearance in 1988.



A representative for the Morrison estate told Rolling Stone that the family was “happy to hear the news” of the grave bust’s recovery. They called it a “piece of history” and expressed hope that it would eventually return to Jim’s grave, where it belongs.

Jim Morrison’s grave has always been a magnetic site for fans — and, at times, controversy. Nestled among the tombs of Oscar Wilde, Edith Piaf, and Marcel Proust, Jim Morrison’s resting place has become an impromptu shrine, often covered in flowers, letters, bottles, and graffiti. On the 20th anniversary of his death in 1991, police were forced to intervene when grieving fans began rioting.

The singer, poet, and icon of 1960s counterculture moved to Paris in early 1971, seeking escape from fame and the burdens of celebrity. He died later that year at age 27 — reportedly of heart failure, though no autopsy was performed — and was found in his bathtub by his longtime partner, Pamela Courson.

Born in Florida in 1943 and raised in a military family, Jim Morrison formed The Doors in 1965 with keyboardist Ray Manzarek. The band’s name, The Doors, was inspired by Aldous Huxley’s The Doors of Perception, a book on psychedelic experiences. Known for hits like “Riders on the Storm,” “Light My Fire,” and “Break on Through,” Morrison became a symbol of rebellion, sensuality, and poetic chaos — an image that still captivates generations.

With his long-missing memorial rediscovered, fans are once again left wondering: will the sculpture return to the grave, or remain a relic of rock history, scarred and storied like Morrison himself?


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years

“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years
By May 20, 2025
Concerns Emerge Ahead of Monaco Grand Prix Over New Two-Stop Rule Andrea Stella FIA Fred Vasseur Team Principal Mclaren Ferrari Charles Leclerc

Concerns Emerge Ahead of Monaco Grand Prix Over New Two-Stop Rule
By May 20, 2025
“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton Sounds Alarm on Threats of AI ChatGPT Google, OpenAI, and Elon Musk’s X-AI

“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton Sounds Alarm on Looming Threats of Artificial Intelligence
By May 20, 2025
“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years

“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years
By May 20, 2025
Mubi Bets $24M on Jennifer Lawrence’s Die My Love—Director Ramsay Says Critics Are Getting It All Wrong 78th Cannes Film Festival Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson 78th Cannes Film Festival

Mubi Bets $24M on Jennifer Lawrence’s Die My Love—Director Ramsay Says Critics Are Getting It All Wrong
By May 20, 2025
“War 2 Teaser Drops: Hrithik Roshan’s Triceps, NTR Jr’s Debut, and Kiara Advani’s Bold Bikini Scene Steal the Show YRF Yash Raj Films Ayan Mukerji

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Teaser Drops, NTR Jr’s Debut, and Kiara Advani’s Bold Bikini
By May 20, 2025
“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds Epic Games Star Wars

“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds
By May 20, 2025
Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back Epic Games

Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back
By May 20, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds Epic Games Star Wars

“Blasters Only?!” Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 3 Loot Pool Has Players Losing Their Minds
By May 20, 2025
Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back Epic Games

Fortnite’s Darth Vader Just Got an AI Upgrade — And He’s Talking Back
By May 20, 2025
“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton Sounds Alarm on Threats of AI ChatGPT Google, OpenAI, and Elon Musk’s X-AI

“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton Sounds Alarm on Looming Threats of Artificial Intelligence
By May 20, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
To Top
Loading...