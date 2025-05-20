“Piece of Rock History”: Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found in Paris After 37 Years

After vanishing without a trace for nearly four decades, a long-lost marble grave bust of Jim Morrison has resurfaced in Paris, discovered by sheer chance during a police investigation unrelated to the original theft. The statue, carved in 1981 by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin to mark the 10th anniversary of Morrison’s death, was a fan-favourite centrepiece at the iconic Père-Lachaise Cemetery. Placed on the singer’s grave in 1981, it mysteriously disappeared in 1988, just seven years later. Since then, its absence has added to the legend of Jim Morrison, the magnetic and mysterious frontman of The Doors.

French police confirmed the recovery of the Jim Morrison grave bust on Instagram, stating that it had been uncovered during a financial fraud and anti-corruption probe. According to a source close to the investigation cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the statue surfaced in a location unrelated to Jim Morrison or the cemetery, making the find all the more unexpected.

While the bust’s return has sparked excitement among fans and the Jim Morrison estate, its future remains uncertain. The curator of Père-Lachaise told Le Figaro that authorities had yet to contact the cemetery about whether the sculpture would be restored to its original location. A photo released by the police shows the bust in a damaged state, with its nose and mouth still missing — injuries it had even before its disappearance in 1988.







A representative for the Morrison estate told Rolling Stone that the family was “happy to hear the news” of the grave bust’s recovery. They called it a “piece of history” and expressed hope that it would eventually return to Jim’s grave, where it belongs.

Jim Morrison’s grave has always been a magnetic site for fans — and, at times, controversy. Nestled among the tombs of Oscar Wilde, Edith Piaf, and Marcel Proust, Jim Morrison’s resting place has become an impromptu shrine, often covered in flowers, letters, bottles, and graffiti. On the 20th anniversary of his death in 1991, police were forced to intervene when grieving fans began rioting.

The singer, poet, and icon of 1960s counterculture moved to Paris in early 1971, seeking escape from fame and the burdens of celebrity. He died later that year at age 27 — reportedly of heart failure, though no autopsy was performed — and was found in his bathtub by his longtime partner, Pamela Courson.

Born in Florida in 1943 and raised in a military family, Jim Morrison formed The Doors in 1965 with keyboardist Ray Manzarek. The band’s name, The Doors, was inspired by Aldous Huxley’s The Doors of Perception, a book on psychedelic experiences. Known for hits like “Riders on the Storm,” “Light My Fire,” and “Break on Through,” Morrison became a symbol of rebellion, sensuality, and poetic chaos — an image that still captivates generations.

With his long-missing memorial rediscovered, fans are once again left wondering: will the sculpture return to the grave, or remain a relic of rock history, scarred and storied like Morrison himself?