Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

News

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

Published on

In a quiet yet powerful act of artistic defiance, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen during a concert in Pittsburgh, performing “My City of Ruins” just hours after Donald Trump lashed out at the legendary musician on social media.

Though Eddie Vedder never mentioned Donald Trump by name, the timing and song choice were unmistakable. With its moving refrain, Rise up, rise up,” Eddie Vedder’s rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s 2002 ballad clearly conveyed unity and resilience. Originally written to mourn the decline of Asbury Park, New Jersey, “My City of Ruins” became a post-9/11 anthem of hope and rebirth. On this night, it served a new purpose—solidarity with a fellow artist under attack.

Eddie Vedder’s gesture came just after Bruce Springsteen, while launching his European tour in Manchester, England, sharply criticised the Trump administration. “In my home, the America I love… is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Bruce Springsteen told the audience. “Rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring.”

Donald Trump quickly retaliated online, calling Bruce Springsteen a “dried up old prune,” “highly overrated,” and an “obnoxious jerk.” He also posted that he would call for an investigation into Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah, and U2 frontman Bono, accusing them, without any legal grounding, of “illegal” support for his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” Donald Trump declared in a Truth Social post, raising eyebrows across the political and entertainment spectrum.



In a separate post, Donald Trump resurrected his grudge against Taylor Swift: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said, ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT’?”  Taylor Swift has been outspoken about her political views in recent years and endorsed Democratic candidates.

The backlash to Trump’s comments was swift. The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) released a strongly worded statement condemning the president’s attacks.

“We will not remain silent as two of our members—Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift—are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” wrote AFM President Tino Gagliardi. “They are not just brilliant musicians; they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world.”

Eddie Vedder, known for his longstanding advocacy on social and political issues, made no verbal statement from the stage. But in choosing Bruce Springsteen’s ballad of loss and renewal, Eddie Vedder offered a musical counterpoint to Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric—a reminder that music remains a vital form of resistance and healing.

In an era where artists are increasingly targeted for their political stances and Trump, Eddie Vedder’s performance stood as a quiet yet emphatic declaration: the spirit of solidarity in American music will not be silenced.


By May 21, 2025
