91Springboard, India’s leading coworking space provider, is proud to present its first Platinum Hub at Vatika Triangle, MG Road, in Gurugram. This state-of-the-art coworking facility houses 300 desks and offers several world-class amenities.

91Springboard’s Platinum brand is a big step up from their erstwhile coworking spaces, providing a premium workspace experience that aims to enhance productivity. In addition to an innovative modular layout, the hub offers highly convenient customisation options as its USP. These include moveable furniture and layouts that can be easily customized based on member requirements.









Everything in the new hub, which is 91Springboard’s third Platinum hub in India, whispers soft luxury coupled with support services that facilitate easy moving in and working. Features like completely soundproof cabins, ergonomic design of chairs and tables, LED lighting, visually pleasing colour schemes, brighter, innovative ventilation, and open spaces for smooth mobility echo the brand’s promise to deliver a superior workplace experience to its members.









As India’s fastest-growing financial and technology hub, Gurugram is home to many businesses and integrated developments. The 91Springboard Platinum hub at Vatika Triangle will provide additional options for clients with a discerning eye and elevate the overall workplace environment for every member. Moreover, the strategic location in the heart of the city provides easy connectivity to the hub.

Commenting on this occasion, Anand Vemuri, CEO and Co-Founder of 91Springboard, said, “Consumer preferences are always evolving with the changing times and advancement of technology. The pandemic further paved the way for new working norms, which are more people centric. We have, therefore, upgraded our hubs with fresh designs and amenities, setting new standards in the coworking industry. 91Springboard plans to launch more hubs across the country in the platinum range. We are growing strategically and will always cater to the rising demands of our industry by upgrading and customizing our offerings to provide a delightful experience to our clients.”

Launched in 2012, 91Springboard has led India’s flexi-working industry and has supported organizations with their space requirements. 91Springboard is present in eight metropolitan cities and has 24 operational hubs.