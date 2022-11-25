Connect with us

Creanovation Technologies raises USD 2 million from Inflection Point Ventures

Press Trust of India
Creanovation Technologies Private Limited (CTPL) on Friday said it has raised USD 2 million from venture capital firm Inflection Point Ventures.
CTPL provides end-to-end technology support to educational institutes and platforms at various levels.



In a statement, the Gurugram-based startup said it “has secured USD 2 million, as a mix of dilutive and non-dilutive capital by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) & Recur Club”. CTPL is planning to utilise the fresh funds to digitally transform more campuses across the country and heavily leverage their admission numbers.

The education industry post-Covid needs to adapt to new technologies, new programmes, and use of proper tools to meet the changing behaviours of the new generation, said Bikash Sahoo, founder of CTPL.


