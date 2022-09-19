ElixirAI’s proprietary solution determines the unassessed taxable properties for Municipal Corporations (MC)/ Urban Local Bodies (ULB)/ Tax Departments.

The solution, built using very high-resolution satellite images, GIS mapping and AI-based image recognition, has the ability to enhance the tax base and revenue for the Government departments. Moreover, being fully auditable and transparent, this application-based solution can be scaled across any city in the world with a 30-45 day implementation and turnaround time.









“A turn-key, low overhead and revenue solution – ElixirAI’s innovation aims at being a Revenue Generating/increasing Tax Revenue solutions for Government bodies rather than a Cost Center,” said Mayurakshi Das, Founder, Elixir AI.

The solution leverages the power of multi-temporal satellite imagery and advancement in Geospatial and AI/ML technology.

A key VAS, in addition to revenue enhancement, is the Enrichment and Cleansing of the existing property tax of the MCs and enriching the data with location (Longitude and Latitude). As we know, this will have mufti-fold benefits in Data Migration and Data Laking of creating a centralised database for all such APEX bodies,

Presently, ElixirAI is live at Pune Municipal Corporation for identification of INR 32 Crore+ additional property tax and Kolhapur Municipal Corporation for additional revenue estimation WIP. Its R&D team is working on adding more use cases like automated alerts of building construction, identifying usages of properties and Solid Waste Management.

Founded by Mayurakshi Das with 10+ years of industry experience, Elixir AI is a boutique analytics firm focused on delivering transformative, differentiated and mission-critical solutions to Private firms, State Governments, Municipal Corporations and other government entities. The company productise solutions that can be mirrored and implemented with minimal turnaround time. Elixir AI is an Indian Government approved vendor.