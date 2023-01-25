Pet Fed India is the largest pet festival hosted for pets and their parents across the country. After a successful leg at Pet Fed Bengaluru and Delhi, the two-day festival was hosted in NESCO VIP Grounds, Goregaon, in Mumbai on January 21 & 22. Carry My Pet, the country’s trusted pet relocation company, was the travel partner for the festival and became the event’s highlight.

Pet Fed Mumbai was a success for pet care companies who participated in the event and the parents who attended it with their fur babies. Carry My Pet’s stall received the most traction because of its interactive activities and the miniature aircraft to give the pet parents the essence of its services. The company had over 7,000 visitors on its booth spread across both days.

Carry My Pet had planned an end-to-end demonstration of the travel process by providing mock boarding passes to the participating visitors and a fake fit-to-fly certificate for the pets, explaining how the process works, and finally getting on the plane with the pet. The company also educated people about the process of pet relocation via different modes of transport while answering their queries and providing expert guidance.









Speaking on the event’s success, Mr. Aamir Islam, Co-Founder of Carry My Pet, said, “After Pet Fed Bengaluru & Delhi in 2022, we are overwhelmed with the positive response we received in the Mumbai event too. Miniature aircraft we created for the pet parents to understand our services turned out to be the major highlight.”

Carry My Pet has completed over 6000 pet relocations, wherein over 7200 pets were moved domestically and globally to more than 30 countries.

An initiative of DBB Worldwide Private Limited, Carry My Pet is a pet transportation expert that specializes in the transfer of pets domestically & internationally. Transferring pets is a lengthy procedure involving many certifications. However, the experienced team at Carry My Pet provides a hassle-free transfer to help your pet have an excellent travel experience. Their services also include boarding and quarantine accommodation for pets without compromising safety and comfort, microchipping for pets, and rabies titre tests. Being pet lovers themselves, they make sure that your pet travels without facing any hardship.