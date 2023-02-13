Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand, has always been committed to ensuring quality pet grooming and services. Zigly, under the umbrella campaign #NoCompromise that strengthen voice to not compromise on quality pet care experience, releases a digital film that aims to encourage pet parents towards quality ‘Me Time’ for pets ensuring their overall well-being and hygiene.

The digital film starts with a snapshot of a lady at a salon, meeting her grooming needs and firmly stating that ‘when it comes to my ME Time, No Compromise. The film further draws equal importance towards quality pet grooming as the lady in the film strongly states that ‘when it comes to the pampering time of my pet with Zigly, No Compromise. The film intends to demonstrate how people prioritize ‘Me Time’ and appreciate its value in maintaining good health, hygiene, and appearance. In this regard, individuals seek the best for themselves and do not accept anything less. On the same note, pet parents should not skip grooming and spa time for their pets to ensure good health and hygiene.









Sharing his thoughts on the same, Mr Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly said, “Pet grooming is an important aspect of quality pet parenting. It requires time, effort, and commitment to help our furry friends look their best. Taking our pets for regular grooming sessions will help not only in maintaining their skin and fur but also make them more social and adaptable. We at Zigly, offer a wide range of services and products that are practical and affordable so that paw parents don’t have to make compromises on quality pet care experience. Through this campaign, Zigly is committed to not compromising on the happiness and health of pets, and helping the four-legged family members enjoy their Me Time.”

The second film is live from 7th February 2023 across social media, YouTube, Radio, My Gate app, OOH and will also be extended at all their Experience centres. Additionally, Zigly has set up #NoCompromise booths at their stores to shower love on furry friends. Being an omnichannel pet care brand, Zigly intends to provide an integrated and quality pet care experience.