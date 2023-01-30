Carry My Pet, India’s trusted pet relocation company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully opened a new office in Bengaluru. It is located in Koramangala, Bengaluru, and currently houses a staff of about 10 people. After Delhi and Mumbai, this is Carry My Pet’s third operating office in India, and the decision aligns with the company’s vision of building a robust national and international presence.

So far, the company receives over 1,000 pet relocation queries per month from Bengaluru, and since the inauguration of the Bengaluru office on January 13, 2023, the company has received even more inquiries from the city. In the coming year, they expect an increase in pet relocation services by 15%.









The Delhi-based company has completed more than 6,000 pet relocations, wherein over 7,200 pets were moved locally and globally to more than 30 countries. Presently, they accomplish this through international partners but aim to set up offices worldwide, including Canada, Dubai, etc. Carry My Pet is looking to expand globally by providing a complete door-to-door facility in all parts of the world.

Mr. Aamir Islam, Co-founder of Carry My Pet, said, “Bengaluru is one of the two most pet- friendly cities in India, and it has many devoted pet parents. When it comes to their furry friends, these parents trust nothing but the best. The city was swamped with pet relocation requests, so it made sense to open our new office in Bangalore. We can’t wait to welcome all the paws and claws with their guardians to come and give us a visit, and we hope to serve them well. In Fact very recently we received an overwhelming response from India’s Biggest Pet Event, Pet Fed-Bengaluru.”

Founded in 2019, Carry My Pet has built a strong presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

An initiative of DBB Worldwide Private Limited, Carry My Pet is a pet transportation expert that specializes in the transfer of pets domestically & internationally. Transferring pets is a lengthy procedure, involving a lot of certification, but the experienced team at Carry My Pet provides a hassle-free transfer to help your pet have a wonderful travel experience. Their services also include boarding and quarantine accommodation for pets without any compromise on safety and comfort, microchipping for pets and rabies titre test. Being pet lovers themselves, they make sure that your pet travels without facing any hardship.