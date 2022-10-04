Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) laid down some core principles that guide regulators, while delivering her keynote address at the Global Fintech Fest 2022 (GFF 2022) in Mumbai. “There are some key principles that guide a regulator. These include anonymity, transparency, financial inclusion and structural vulnerability,” she said. “There is likely to be a regulatory gap when there is something new and innovative that happens in the market. It is up to the regulator to keep pace with that. Our intention is to narrow that regulatory gap in the startup ecosystem,” Ms. Buch added.

Elaborating on inadequate disclosure to a regulator, the SEBI chairperson said: “If your business model is woven around a black box, which is not open to sunlight for disinfecting or not capable of being audited or validated, it cannot be permitted.”









In another session at the GFF 2022 Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO, Axis Bank highlighted the six major trends in the future of banking. “The first one is the emergence of customer-specific banks. Second is, as distribution becomes more and more digital, as more avenues to reach customers open, products and customization will become very important. The third trend will be the compounding effect of the Indian stack. The fourth trend will be saturation i.e. offering the services in bit sizes and how banks can make money out of it. The fifth trend would be hyper-personalization. And the sixth trend is the emergence of partnerships,” Mr. Chaudhry said.

Talking about innovation in banking, he added, “New technologies (like Blockchain and Metaverse) are providing refined solutions for the customer at minimum prices. These technologies reduce cost and the future of banking is moving in that direction.”

