Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Covvalent raises USD 4.3 million in funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Covvalent raises USD 4.3 million in funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Funding News

Covvalent raises USD 4.3 million in funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Press Trust of India
Published on

Covvalent, a B2B platform for sale and purchase of chemicals, has raised USD 4.3 million, about Rs 35 crore, in a funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, the startup said on Monday.



Angel investors and founders such as Vishal Chaudhary (co-founder, Zetwerk), Ramakant Sharma (founder, Livspace), Rajesh Yabaji (founder, BlackBuck), Rehan Khan (MD, MSD India Region), Jawaid Iqbal, Anubhav and Ankit Singh (co-founders, Rupifi) and Kaushal Soparkar (founder, Meghmani Group) also participated in the round.

Also read: University of Birmingham signs up for strategic research vision in India

“Specialty chemicals platform Covvalent has raised USD 4.3 million in a seed round led by Nexus Venture,” the firm said in a statement. Covvalent will utilise the funds to build its product and business teams and sharpen its technology tools to ensure a precise match between customer specifications and a supplier’s output, the statement said.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

PrepInsta appoints Vaibhav Jain as Chief of Staff, Marketing & Strategy

Startups

PrepInsta appoints Vaibhav Jain as Chief of Staff, Marketing & Strategy 
Celebrating India’s Innovations in Food This World Vegan Day

Life

Celebrating India’s Innovations in Food This World Vegan Day
AAP seeking Hindu Gods on currency notes symbolic of competitive communalism

Opinion

AAP seeking Hindu Gods on currency notes is competitive communalism at its best
To Top
Loading...