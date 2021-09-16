Atomberg Technologies, India’s leading energy-efficient and smart fans maker, announced an undisclosed amount of funding by Ka Enterprises – the investment arm of the Padukone Family Office as part of their Series-B. The company has previously raised a total of Rs 160 crores till date from A91 partners, IDFC Parampara and Survam Partners, the family office of Suman Kant Munjal Group.









Manoj Meena, CEO and Co-Founder, Atomberg Technologies, said the company has witnessed tremendous growth in revenue across all the channels in the last 18 months. “This investment from the Padukone Office is another validation of the impact that we have created so far and also the vision that we have for disrupting the consumer durable space in India.”

Deepika Padukone, of KA Enterprises, an investment arm of the Padukone Family, said Atomberg’s vision in trying to create smart and energy efficient consumer appliances for the ever evolving new age Indian consumer is something she absolutely relates to. “The team, over the last five years, has demonstrated that they have all the key elements to create a truly valuable and differentiated consumer brand.”

Atomberg’s fans are helping Indian households save up to 65% electricity and 1500-2000 INR per year/fan, by consuming just 28W power in full speed. Atomberg has successfully established its distribution network across 120 cities and also has over 400 service centers pan India. The products are of the highest quality and are also amongst the bestselling and best rated fans on Amazon and Flipkart. With more than a million Atomberg fans installed across the country, they have become one of the most aspirational brands in this category.

Atomberg is a smart and efficient motor-based home appliance company and is focused on making the lives of Indian consumers better through innovation and technology. Started by IIT Bombay Graduates Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das in 2012, Atomberg’s energy-efficient BLDC fans consume just 28 Watts resulting in a saving of Rs 1500 per year.

Also Read: Ecozen makes it to Cleantech Group 50 Watch List

In addition to being energy-efficient, these fans are also remote controlled, voice controlled and run three times longer on inverters. Atomberg fans are currently the best-rated fans on all ecommerce websites and are available in more than 8000 counters across the country. On the strength of its excellent products, Atomberg has reached a revenue run rate of Rs 300 crores.