Pune-based startup Ecozen Solutions has been recognized by the Cleantech Group 50 to Watch List. The international body, headquartered in San Francisco, revealed the list yesterday, giving commendation for those entrepreneurs who have created new technologies and business models that can support clean hydrogen, increase food availability, eliminate rare earth metals from solar cells and create textiles out of food waste. The 50 to Watch List is the third annual list of top early-stage private companies, delivering innovative solutions on the climate crisis.









Devendra Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ecozen, said the company is enabling climate-smart transition for irrigation and cold chain using IOT, innovative energy storage, and more efficient motors and controls. “Use of clean energy and abatement of food loss both lead to reduction in GHG emissions. We abate carbon emissions equivalent to removing 50,000 cars off the road every day. For this, Ecozen has deployed Solar Irrigation Systems, and solar cold rooms for more than 70,000 farmers in India, Africa and Southeast Asia. We are elated to be a part of the 50 to Watch List, it’s an acknowledgement of our efforts to combat climate change by an international body.”

On the 50 Watch List, Jules Besnainou, Director Cleantech Group, said more than ever, there is a need for ambitious innovators to challenge the status quo, and lead to a more sustainable economy and solve some of the most pressing challenges the world faces. To arrive at the companies on the list, Cleantech Group put together a diverse panel of more than 25 early-stage investment and innovation experts. The expert panel nominated the companies they were most impressed with, focusing on innovative solutions to the climate crisis.

Ecozen provides climate smart solutions for pumping and cooling in the agriculture value chain with its cutting-edge technology. It is the brainchild of three young and enthusiastic graduates from IIT Kharagpur, Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey.

Founded in 2010, Ecozen provides solutions in the value chain processes for perishable commodities with its cutting-edge technology. The company is constantly innovating at the intersection of Clean-Tech and IoT for the agriculture sector and providing smart and sustainable products for agriculture. Ecozen is a pioneer in smart and sustainable portable cold rooms and irrigation systems for agriculture.