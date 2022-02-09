Peakperformer raises $3 mln in funding led by Sequoia India’s Surge

Digital coaching platform Peakperformer today announced they have closed US$3 million in seed funding from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, alongside co-investors Antler India, Blume Founders Fund, and angel investors. The fresh funds will be used for expansion into new markets, hiring vertical leaders and top talent, as well as for product and tech development.









As companies across the globe expand, every CXO and leadership team needs to learn how best to coach and groom their up-and-coming managers. Subject matter expertise does not necessarily translate into managerial skills, and most companies are aware that gaps in leadership skills among rising managers can lead to long-term financial losses.

Peakperformer is on a mission to democratise leadership coaching for managers at all levels and help them build behavioural skills in an engaging, measurable and continuous way. The digital coaching platform enables organisations to create strong leaders at all career levels by coaching employees on areas like management, creative and communication skills through remote one-on-one sessions with a focus on measurable improvement in profits, customer satisfaction and people utilisation. Curated mentoring topics include ‘Uncertainty and Decision Making’, ‘Ownership and Responsibility’ and Time Management amongst others.

Peakperformer is currently working with a range of companies in the Internet, SaaS, pharmaceutical and financial sectors and these include notable brands like MPL, CRED, Pfizer and Societe Generale. The platform’s data-driven algorithm analyses factors such as professional experience, competencies mapping, functional expertise, and coaching outcomes to match the most suitable coaches with the learner.

“Peakperformer helps companies bridge the gaps in necessary managerial skills by providing access to the right resources on-demand. We offer personalised one-on-one coaching sessions that are aligned to both the individual’s and wider company’s goals and our coaches come from a diverse array of industries. A lot of research has gone into providing the right match of coaches and solutions for our partners, and we’re proud of the success the platform has seen so far. We look forward to further expanding Peakperformer’s reach across the region and to other parts of the world”, shared Co-Founder of Peakperformer, Aishwarya Goel.

“All the co-founders at Bizongo, including myself, have experienced the benefits of personalised coaching through Peakperformer, and we realised the experience was worth extending to all the leaders at the company as well,” shared Ankit Tomar, Co-founder and CTO of Bizongo.

Peakperformer was founded in Bengaluru in September 2020 by Aishwarya Goel and Nilesh Agarwal. Aishwarya, a second-time founder, started her first venture in the food space at the age of 19, which she grew to millions in annual sales and was later acquired. She became a founding team member at Trupay, where she built categories like government, healthcare and retail from scratch in the offline space, and later joined PhonePe, leading merchant acquisition and execution for all consumer to government related digital payments.

Nilesh, also a second-time founder, previously worked as a software engineer at Amazon and Trilogy Group, where he played an instrumental role in building core infrastructure such as the multi-tenant system and ads automation. He also founded Codejudge Inc., a code-simulation platform for developers, and has also published a patent on Graph Technology used by Fortune 500 companies.

Peakperformer is part of Surge’s sixth cohort of 20 companies that build fresher, smarter solutions to help consumers and businesses adapt to a changing world.