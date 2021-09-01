Rattle, a modern BizOps Automation and Orchestration platform, announced a seed round of $2.8 million from Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital India along with prolific angel investors, including Amy Chang (EVP at Cisco and Disney board member), Ellen Levy (early investor in Outreach), Jake Seid (early investor in Brex and Carta), and Krish and Raman (the founders of SaaS unicorn Chargebee).









Rattle has already become a must-have tool for enterprises, finding strong early demand from high-growth, modern enterprises such as Terminus, Imply, and Litmus who swear by Rattle’s quicj-to-integrate and fast time-to-value platform. Business workflows have undergone massive shifts over the last two decades.

“The first wave gave us monolithic and centralized systems of record such as Salesforce and Workday. The second wave focused on systems of intelligence overlays such as Looker and Gong. We are now amidst another shift towards systems of engagement such as Slack and Teams – platforms that have quickly become the nerve centre of work. However, these engagement platforms are siloed from record-keeping and intelligence platforms, making collaboration and decision-making cumbersome,” an official statement by the company said.

Sahil Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Rattle, said sales and marketing professionals should spend time only with their customers and not an internal process management. “While our growth has been phenomenal, our high NPS is what we care about most, which tells us we are solving a massive problem for our users. We are in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise and are very excited to build this new stack from the ground up.”

Hemant Mohapatra, Partner, Lightspeed, said businesses worldwide are mired in processes from sales to marketing, HR, IT and more. “With increased digitization and remote work, processes and adherence thereof are only going to diverge over time. The Rattle team impressed us by their unrelenting focus on the most important piece of this puzzle: the people caught in these processes. Rarely have we seen such intense customer love so early in a company’s life and are honored to go on this journey with Rattle together.”

Rattle is building the real-time and collaborative connection tissue to bridge the gap. Its no-code platform, which is incredibly easy to use with less than one minute setup time, is highly customizable. Any member of the GTM team can set up and automate their workflows, alerts and processes. This enables sales and marketing professionals to leverage systems like Salesforce to a whole new level without losing context. All this comes with zero change management so customers get set up and start finding value with Rattle often within the same day.

Customer love for Rattle is visible in high NPS (81) across its clients, often becoming a verb “let’s rattle it” within the team. Jeff Ronaldi, GTM Ops Manager, LogDNA, says after implementing Rattle, their lead response time has gone down by 75% and key processes have sped up from days to minutes. Shelli, SalesOps Manager, Litmus, says Rattle has had the highest ROI of any recent tool that the company has rolled out. “It allows me to create any kind of workflow that I can imagine and has become a verb at our company.”

In less than five months from launch, Rattle has signed up 50+ enterprise customers such as Terminus, Olive, Litmus, Imply & Parsely. Over 70% of its trial customers sign up for paid plans showcasing an irreversible behavior change for how and where work gets done. Consequently, Rattle garners a strong word of mouth from its early adopters, driving rapid customer acquisition.

Rattle was founded in 2020 by Sahil, Apoorva, and Milan who have worked at high-growth startups managing GTM systems and have dealt with the problem first hand.