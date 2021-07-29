Vauld has received an investment of USD 25 million in Series A funding, led by Valar Ventures, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner, Cadenza Capital and others also participated in the round. The funding will be used to support the company’s international growth and licensing as well as expand its retail crypto banking and investing platform.









Darshan Bathija, Vauld Co-Founder and CEO, said the company has seen great momentum and attributes it to technology and customer support. “That’s our strongest suit and it’s proven because when customers start using Vauld, they don’t leave. This capital will help propel Vauld to the next level. We built a platform that is truly user-first and we are humbled that Valar Ventures shares in our vision.”

Bathija highlighted that the company has seen more than 200x growth in its global user base over the last year. “We have a clear foothold in India and Valar’s investment is a true testament to the optimism we share for the large and emergent Indian market.”

Andrew McCormack, Valar Ventures, said their focus is on transformative financial services companies. “What cemented the deal is Vauld’s global positioning and ambitions and the vision Darshan and his team have for building their customer’s wealth through crypto. We look forward to Vauld benefitting from our team’s expertise in understanding how to build a global business across emerging tech hubs in Europe, Asia and North America.”

Onramps to capital and wealth remain inaccessible around the world to many different populations. Vauld has built a simple onramp for individuals around the world to easily access capital as well as grow their wealth through lending and trading cryptocurrencies. In partnership with its respective exchange and custody partners, Binance and BitGo, Vauld offers a secure and accessible platform that is relied upon by users in more than 160 countries.

On the heels of the recent momentum, with 12.4% quarter-over-quarter in AUM from 1Q21 to 2Q21, Vauld secured USD 25 million in Series A funding led by Valar Ventures, a VC firm founded by Andrew McCormack, James Fitzgerald and Peter Thiel. Vauld will leverage the capital to build out its team, aiming to fill at least a hundred new roles, and further its global expansion.

Valar Ventures led Vauld’s Series A round with participation from previous investors including Pantera, New Form Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Investments, CoinShares, Robot Ventures and others. The company has raised USD 27 million in total capital since inception.