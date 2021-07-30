Startup deals in India continue to gain momentum as global investors are willing to bet big on tech-driven Indian firms. Last week of July saw more than 30 startups raising over USD 895 million in funding with the majority of the investment for early-stage startups.









Below is the summary of deals closed between July 26-30:

Droom, an online marketplace for automobiles, on Wednesday said it has closed the first leg of its ongoing funding round of up to USD 200 million (over Rs 1,487 crore), and it is pursuing a dual-track for a possible IPO in India or the US next year.

Gupshup: Conversational messaging platform Gupshup on Wednesday said it has raised $240 million from Tiger Global Management and others to buy back shares ahead of a possible IPO next year.

ShareChat: Indian content-sharing platform ShareChat has raised Rs USD145 million in series F funding round and saw its valuation rise to USD 2.88 billion

Talview, a leading provider of an end-to-end, AI-powered hiring and proctoring solution, today announced it closed 15M in Series B funding led by Silicon Valley investor Eileses Capital with participation from existing investors Storm Ventures, Inventus Capital and Emergent Ventures.

A.I. based Edutainment start-up, SP Robotic Works raises $3Mn in Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund.The funding round witnessed additional participation from BCCL and its existing investors Indian Angel Network and multiple renowned Angel Investors like Ajai Chowdhry(Founder, HCL), Raman Roy(Chairman and Managing Director – Quatrro) etc.

Rocketium, the creative automation OS that scales design and marketing operations for data-driven campaigns, today announced that it has raised $3.2 Million as part of its Series A round.

Augmented reality (AR) start-up Flam on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.5 million in a seed funding from Silicon Valley Quad, Inventus Capital Partners SV, 9Unicorns and Kwaish Ventures.

Proptech startup Strata, which facilitates fractional ownership of commercial real estate, has raised USD 6 million (around Rs 44.6 crore) from investors including Kotak Investment Advisors to expand its business and grow its asset under management.

Vauld has received an investment of USD 25 million in Series A funding, led by Valar Ventures, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner, Cadenza Capital and others also participated in the round.

Immensitas Private Limited raised ₹6.30 crores in Pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF), India’s first early-stage micro-VC fund.

Edtech startup Edukemy raised $2 million from Auxano, Falcon5, and angel investors.

Freightify, an ocean rate management platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2.5 million (about Rs 18.6 crore) in funding, led by Nordic Eye Venture Capital.

Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys has received USD 2 million (about Rs 14.8 crore) investment from Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar.

Intercity mobility startup Zingbus on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 44.6 crore in a funding round led by Infoedge

Internet commerce enabler Swift on Monday said it has raised USD 2.2 million (about Rs 16.3 crore) in funding, led by Kalaari Capital.

India-based Virtual Event Platform, Samaaro, has raised 125K in angel round participated by leading investors in India.

Fixcraft, a full stack cloud garage car servicing startup, has raised USD 1 million in Pre Series A round in equity led by Marquee Angel Investor and debt led by Ubiquity Capital.

Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 355 crore in fresh funding from Accel, along with participation from existing investors, taking the total funds raised in this round to Rs 530 crore

Digital health platform for women Veera Health on Monday said it has raised USD 3 million (around Rs 22 crore) in a funding round co-led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Global Founders Capital.

Auto-components maker Rolex Rings Ltd on Tuesday said it has collected a little over Rs 219 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on Wednesday.

Ixigo raises $53 million Online travel app Ixigo has raised $53 million from investors led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, ahead of its proposed initial public offering, according to regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (HCPL), which runs personal care brand Mamaearth, on Monday said it has raised USD 50 million (372.4 crore) in funding led by Sofina Ventures SA.

Startup skincare brand Minimalist, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 110 crore (USD 15 million) in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Goat Brand Labs, a Thrasio-style venture of former Flipkart executive Rishi Vasudev, has closed a $36-million funding round, including a debt component,

Insane AI: Insane AI, a fitness app, raised $873,000 led by pi Ventures, along with a clutch of angel investors.

Online course creation platform, Knorish, has raised $1.1 million in a Pre-Series A round of funding. The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures along with participation from Rockstud Capital, Pentathlon Ventures, Prophetic Ventures syndicate, among others.

Tea brand Chai Waale mopped up Rs 5 crore from angel investors.

Fintech platform Pencilton secured $330,000 led by Jupiter and other angel investors.

Loopin, a software as a service (SaaS) startup, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $820,000 in seed round, led by Venture Highway.

Trifecta Capital on Tuesday announced the first close of its late-stage venture capital Fund – Trifecta Leaders Fund I, with commitments of over Rs 1,000 crore (about USD 130 million).

Bandhoo: Bandhoo, a startup focused on the construction sector, raised $1.1 million from Unitus Ventures, Bharat Innovation Fund among others.

Ourbetterplanet: Artisanal marketplace Ourbetterplanet raised $300,000 from a group of angel investors