Eshopbox, a leading e-commerce fulfillment startup, has announced its support for Amazon Smart Connect Integration to enable brands earn Amazon Badge for their listings and gain access to millions of Prime members from day one.









With Eshopbox integration, sellers do not just save the transportation cost to Amazon warehouses, but refilling stocks becomes much easier and faster as there is no dependency on the availability of appointments or slots. Such flexibility particularly helps during peak seasons or sale events like recently conducted Amazon Prime Day. Unlike Amazon warehouses, Eshopbox has no upper limit on the number of items stored as well. Till date, two million products have received prime badging via this integration through Eshopbox. It’s on-time order processing rate has been 100% during the recent event and 42% of orders have been delivered within the same day or next delivery promise.

Mayur Karwa, Co-Founder and CTO, Eshopbox, said e-commerce companies have stopped looking at the supply chain as a cost centre and are now a major revenue driver. He pointed out that the integration with Amazon is just another step in offering fast and affordable fulfillment, which will accelerate sales. Rishubh Satiya, Plixlife (brand using Eshopbox to sell on Amazon) said the Amazon Smart Connect integration with Eshopbox has been of immense help for their business. “We have been able to scale during the Amazon Prime event with their quick inwards and tech-enabled solution resulting in no more stockouts.”

The integration offers many advantages over the seller flex fulfillment model as well. With Eshopbox, brands don’t have to reserve inventory only for Amazon. Instead, the same inventory pool is available via real-time integration to all online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra Tatacliq, Ajio or its direct-to-consumer e-commerce website. Such inventory pooling helps optimize the inventory holding of a brand and saves a lot on working capital requirements.

Eshopbox also takes care of all the operational requirements of the Amazon Smart Connect program, to ship the orders on time, ensure there are no cancellations and have a high bar on all the performance metrics. Meeting such metrics makes seller listings eligible for faster delivery options, enhancing the customer shopping experience. Sellers don’t need a team to responsibly handle the everyday inbounding, order packing or managing returns – they store inventory with Eshopbox, and all of it is automated for them. The other benefits for sellers through the Smart Connect program include quick onboarding, multi-location fulfillment and improved ratings that have a significant impact on discoverability for consumers.

This development by Eshopbox is also in line with the recent launch of the multi-seller flex model by Amazon to increase the selection on its platform and help sellers save on transportation costs.