Homegrown plant-based meat brand Blue Tribe has raised undisclosed funding from actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who have come on board as investors and brand ambassadors.









Founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh in 2019, Blue Tribe offer alternatives for meat-based products for the Indian market. Its products are made with pea, soybean, lentils, grains, and other protein-dense ingredients. It has garnered massive positive reviews and netizen encouragement for its incredible plant-based meat variety and promoting-a-greener-future campaigns.

“Our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favourite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat,” said Sandeep Singh, co-founder of Blue Tribe.

Speaking about what propelled her to take this initiative, Anushka Sharma said, “Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It’s been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it.”

“At the end of the day, I’m a foodie too. I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint. I know a lot of people feel the same way. This is why I believe, if we can have a lower dependence on meat, without short changing our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger, striking a perfect balance between food that’s really tasty AND good for the planet,” Virat Kohli added.

Mock meat has found favour among consumers with companies such as Beyond Meat in the United States offering a variety of food products. The trend has seen others back plant-based meat brands too. Blue Tribe is among a cohort of Indian startups like GoodDot, Imagine Meats and Veggie Champ that are turning meat-eating into a more palatable experience.In 2020, Bollywood couple Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh announced their entrepreneurial venture focussed on plant-based meat products through their company Imagine Meats.