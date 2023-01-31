Business
India’s first Defence Matrimony Startup sees 2x rise in subscribers in 2022
Defence Wards Matrimony, India’s first and exclusive platform for matrimonial assistance to members of the Indian Defence Force and their families. They announced tremendous company growth led by doubling their subscriber base in 2022. The startup also proclaimed to be creating 40% successful matrimonial bonds last year across the country.
In times when matrimony and dating sites have lost authenticity, Defence Wards Matrimony has been creating thousands of matrimonial alliances for those in the defence or civilians wanting to marry in the defence since its inception in 2015. In 2022, the subscriber base increased by 50% making it have a total subscription base of 15,000 and counting. This is a result of how rapidly the startup has bridged the gap of providing desired partners to Indian Forces which has been lacking forever.
With a subscription-based business model, the Defence Wards Matrimony has been offering a wide range of membership options as well. The company has experienced continuous growth in terms of a rise in subscribers by 45% and Yo-Y growth by 60%.
Parveen Brar, Founder, Defence Wards Matrimony states “We understand the virtues of people in the forces and how they face challenges in looking for the right partner. To make life easier for Indian forces, we are providing an authentic space to help them find their partner. We ensure 100% data security, verified profiles, and personalised services and are happy to make our contribution to the forces and aim to continue keeping their trust in us”
Defence Wards Matrimony is a user-friendly application available for iOS and Android devices that facilitates the shortlisting of matches based on a consumer’s preferences. The startup aims to continue making beautiful matrimonial bonds in the defence industry and expand internationally serving armed forces abroad as well. The company is working towards some critical changes to the overall design, concept, UI, and marketing strategy to take it to the global level. Over years, the startup has provided a trusted space for people serving in the military, veterans and families of defence forces to connect and form matrimonial bonds based on the virtues, honesty and trust they possess.