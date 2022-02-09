Karbon Card raises USD 15 mn in funding round led by Olive Tree

Fintech firm Karbon Card on Wednesday announced to have USD 15 million, about Rs 112 crore, in a Series-A funding round led by Olive Tree Capital. Harmony and AvenirGrowth Capital also participated in the funding round.









Existing investors Ramp, Mercury and Orios Venture Partners also invested, the company said in a statement. “With the latest funding, Karbon is in the position to become the largest player in the expense management segment,” the statement said. The new round of funding for Karbon comes in less than four months of the company raising a pre-Series-A of USD 12 million in September Last year.

With the current round, the total funding raised by Karbon stands at around USD 32 million. “We are delighted to close our Series-A because it means we now have the resources to build an even more compelling product and service to all our current and future customers. “We now have more than 2,000 companies as happy customers and are determined to grow this by many times this year,” Karbon’s co-founder Amit Jangir said.

Founded in 2019 by Pei-fu Hsieh, Amit Jangir, Kartik Jain and Sunil Sinha, Karbon is an expense management platform for small businesses, enterprises, corporates and start-ups. Karbon closed the year 2021 with a monthly GTV (gross transaction value) of USD 30 million and expects to grow the GTV to USD 200 million per month in 2022 as credit demand picks up pace, the statement said.