OPEN, a leading Indian fintech platform for SMEs has announced the launch of Bharat Billpay for Business in collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL). With this partnership, OPEN has become one of the first Indian fintechs to offer Bharat Billpay for businesses, streamlining business-to-business (B2B) payments for over 40 lakh businesses using the Open Money platform.

Bharat Billpay for Business is an advanced platform NBBL developed to simplify B2B transactions. It allows businesses to manage and pay invoices through an interoperable network that connects ERP systems, accounting software, and banks. By integrating Bharat Billpay into its Open Money platform, OPEN aims to revolutionize how businesses handle their financial operations, making them faster and more efficient.









The integration enables businesses using Open Money to effortlessly generate invoices that are immediately available to their clients for instant payment and reconciliation. With Bharat Billpay for Business, businesses receiving bills from vendors and suppliers can automatically view these bills in the payable section of their system. This eliminates the need for manual entry or downloading invoices from emails, reducing time-consuming administrative tasks and minimizing errors.

“We are thrilled to partner with NBBL to bring the power of Bharat Billpay for Business to businesses across India,” said Anish Achuthan, Co-founder and CEO of OPEN. “This collaboration represents a significant step towards simplifying financial operations for businesses by seamlessly integrating invoicing, payments, and financial automation.”

OPEN’s platform is already widely used by Indian businesses to manage their entire financial system, from banking to accounting, all in one place. With the addition of Bharat Billpay for Business, the company continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring that businesses can focus on growth without being bogged down by financial complexities.

This partnership marks a major milestone in OPEN’s mission to empower SMEs with connected financial tools and improve overall business efficiency.