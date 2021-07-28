Together Fund, a founder-first venture capital fund has been launched today with an initial corpus of $85 million, by founders Girish Mathrubootham ( Founding Partner at Together & Founder and CEO of Freshworks), Manav Garg (Founding Partner at Together & Founder and CEO of Eka Software), Shubham Gupta (Founding Partner at Together and Ex Matrix) and Avinash Raghava (Founding Partner at Together and Ex Accel).









This fund is aimed to help India’s best SaaS entrepreneurs build, scale and win together, establishing India as a true Product Nation. Together fund is the first and only VC fund in India that is led by founders. In parallel with being founding partners of Together, they run some of India’s most well-known SaaS startups.

The fund will invest from $250k upto $3M in a seed, pre A or Series A round. The founders typically like to be the first institutional investor so that they can do the heavy lifting in terms of helping entrepreneurs build the product and achieve product-market-fit for the crucial zero to one part of the startup journey. They offer an ecosystem of 150+ operators, who can help you with operational expertise, making connections and tactical contextual advice.

Additionally, they will also be helping companies in getting better partner deals from vendors and open access to the best CEO coaches. They believe centers of excellence in specific domains will be a very useful resource for early-stage startups. At Together, they also believe in backing founders as early believers and supporting them through the most crucial zero-to-one phase of nailing the fundamentals of team, business and market.

As founding partners, Girish and Manav are deeply committed to the fund. Apart from spending their time meeting founders and vetting ICs, they will be actively involved in shaping Together’s portfolio. Together is for founders who believe that this is more valuable than just capital.

Here are some of the Limited Partners:

Ritesh – BrowserStack

Kunal Shah – CRED

Aneesh Reddy – Capillary

Garuav Munjal – Unacademy