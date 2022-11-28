The Innovate UK EDGE Scaleup Programme supports a select group of companies on a journey to exponential growth. LOYAL AI is proud to have been accepted, following a rigorous three-stage screening process. The initiative will help LOYAL AI scale up its world leading digital services and technology innovations.

The programme is designed to support highly innovative, ambitious, high-growth oriented companies already on their scaling journey, whose innovations or business models can disrupt an existing market, and who are establishing or already implementing their international markets strategy. The priorities for participants can for example include one or more of: finance and funding strategy, structuring for scale, internationalisation through to laying the groundwork for an IPO.









At the centre of the service is a team of high calibre scaleup directors who operate together as a board and provide each of the companies on the programme with a matrix of skills and connectivity. The scaleup directors will help LOYAL AI to understand the particular set of needs that it faces on its scaling journey and help it take decisive steps towards game changing investment and expansion on the international stage.

“We are both honoured and excited to be working with the Innovate Scale Up team. Innovate UK has been an integral part of the LOYAL AI journey and as we enter the most ambitious phase of growth for the business so far, we know their input will be invaluable” says Ben Martin Co-Founder LOYAL AI Maxine.

Adam, Head of Business Growth at Innovate UK, says, ‘Our work with the LOYAL AI team is a great example of just how much value this programme can add to the endeavours of the business leaders we support. The inputs are varied and blend strategic thinking with invaluable hands-on tactical guidance, to create outcomes that deliver real commercial advantage. It’s a pleasure working with the LOYAL AI Directors at this pivotal time for their business.’

Speaking about the programme, she adds, ‘Admission onto the Scaleup Programme is a rigorous and highly selective process. To be eligible, selectors look for innovative, ambitious, high-growth oriented companies that are already on their scaling journey. LOYAL AI is a perfect candidate in this respect, and we are looking forward to helping it scale up, drive growth, and realise its potential as a high-performing and world leading business’.