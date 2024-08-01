Secure up to US$220,000 Study Loan with Prodigy Finance

In a move to promote global education and support aspiring students, Prodigy Finance is offering an opportunity for students to secure 100% funding for their master’s degree abroad at its supported universities. This limited-time offer allows students to get education loans starting from $10,001 and up to US$220,000, covering the total cost of attendance, including both tuition and living expenses. With competitive rates starting as low as 10.54% APR, this offer is designed to make studying abroad more accessible.

The World Migration Report 2024 highlights a growing trend of students seeking international education, with 82% of U.S. colleges and universities expecting an increase in international student enrollment. Despite this trend, the high cost of international programs remains a significant barrier, particularly for low-income students. These programs can cost thousands of dollars, making it difficult for many to afford.

Sonal Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, emphasizes the company’s commitment to making quality education accessible: “At Prodigy Finance, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. We are always making efforts to make quality education accessible to all, and this Spring, we’re taking a step forward in helping students achieve their dreams through accessible financial support.”









Prodigy Finance lower rates provide a crucial opportunity for students to lock in lower rates and fully fund their master’s degree abroad. The loans cover both school tuition and living expenses, ensuring comprehensive financial support. The application process is streamlined and efficient, with pre-approval possible within a few days. Importantly, Prodigy Finance requires no co-signer or collateral, and there are no hidden fees, providing a transparent and straightforward loan process.

Applications are now open for the 2025 Spring intake. This limited-time offer is available for students aiming to study at one of the 1,700+ schools supported by Prodigy Finance worldwide. Don’t let financial constraints hold you back from achieving your dream of studying abroad.