Advantage Club, a leading global employee engagement platform, has recently instated Girish Bindal as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Girish will partner with the leadership team at Advantage Club to chart a comprehensive global marketing and communication approach that can support the company’s strategic growth plans and continue to increase the company’s global footprint.

In his current capacity, he will spearhead the global go-to-market functions for Advantage Club, which include integrated campaigns, digital marketing, field and event marketing, product marketing, corporate communications and brand-building operations.









An acclaimed marketing professional, Girish has extensive experience spanning over 17 years across verticals like brand building, performance marketing, and content marketing. He brings deep digital marketing, leadership, and strategic management expertise across sectors. He has a proven track record of scaling businesses from zero to millions in India and international markets at startups and high-growth companies. A recipient of numerous accolades, he was awarded the “Top Content Marketing Practitioners in APAC” by CMS Asia and the “Most Influential Content Marketing Professional” by the World Marketing Congress.

Before joining Advantage Club, Girish served as the Marketing Leader at RoundGlass, where he successfully launched a new well-being app for B2C and B2B segments in India and the US. He was responsible for transforming the marketing organization into a digital-first, customer-centric, and data-driven function. Previously, Girish led the organic marketing and growth function wing as the senior director of marketing at Elara Technologies, a real estate technology platform that owns PropTiger.com and Housing.com.

On his appointment, Girish Bindal said, “I am delighted at having joined the Advantage Club Family. Since its inception, the organization has etched a glorious growth trajectory and clocked several milestones. Their exemplary approach towards amplifying employee engagement and retention has inadvertently revolutionized the entire employee welfare ecosystem. I am excited to become an integral part of this brand and leverage my existing capabilities to steer its overarching vision to fruition and emerge as a leading entity in its segment.”

Sourabh Deorah, the Co-Founder and CEO of Advantage Club, added, “We have managed to carve exuberant growth figures during the last year. Having gradually emerged as a leading international organization with a strong foothold across five different nations, we are aggressively strategizing to create a stellar leadership unit. Considering the terrific skillsets and capabilities that Girish brings to the table, we are confident that we will be taking our marketing and brand positioning efforts to the next level.”

Girish Bindal is a postgraduate in Marketing and Finance from the FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform with benefits like perks, rewards, recognitions, and flexible benefits on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Currently headquartered in Delaware, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, Accenture, BCG, Lafarge, Resort World Sentosa and many more.