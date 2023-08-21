‘Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company’, entrepreneurs share

Joining an early-stage startup provides better opportunities for learning skills and honing leadership to launch an own venture than joining an MBA programme, believe some of the entrepreneurs.









Ahead of the World Entrepreneurship Day on August 21, many founders with whom PTI spoke noted that while an MBA programme provides valuable managerial skills, it is not a prerequisite for starting a new company. Entrepreneurship is like a real-life MBA where an entrepreneur continually builds business fundamentals and hones communication, leadership and critical thinking skills, according to work-as-a-service platform Awign’s co-founder and CEO Annanya Sarthak.

“I personally don’t believe an MBA teaches you the real-world skills that entrepreneurship teaches you. Instead of spending two years doing an MBA, I highly recommend joining another early-stage startup and learning the skills needed to start your own company, Fireflies.ai CEO Krish Ramineni said. Physics Wallah co-founder Prateek Maheshwari resonates with the idea. “Entrepreneurship goes beyond managerial skills taught in an MBA program, it encompasses arranging funds, providing a vision, finding the right people, and solving relevant problems.”

Only a small percentage of MBA graduates become entrepreneurs, historic data globally suggests, Maheshwari noted. Good Glamm Group co-founder and founder of BabyChakra, Naiyya Saggi, feels an MBA broadened horizons for her, offering problem-solving, business development and professional network. “My MBA experience expedited my entrepreneurial journey and fortified my capabilities as a business leader,” she shared. Maheshwari said that despite challenges like product response and team management, India is “currently one of the best countries” for entrepreneurship.

Credgenics Co-founder and CEO Rishabh Goel feels factors like the expanding domestic market and government programmes for startup’s support new entrepreneurs, but regulation and infrastructure constraints pose challenges. “The current entrepreneurial landscape in India is marked by innovation, growth, capital access and talent pool. Numerous government programmes have supported new entrepreneurs. However, regulatory complexities, bureaucratic approval processes, infrastructure constraints and competitive pressures pose challenges at various levels,” he said. For TeamLease Edtech Founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj, entrepreneurship is an “amazing journey” and “the finest test of your perseverance, determination and focus”.

InsuraceDekho Founder and CEO Ankit Agrawal noted the challenges an entrepreneur faces in the present ecosystem, from getting initial funding to cultural factors. “Protecting your ideas is also a challenge, and the ease of starting a business also depends on the type, location, and industry,” he added. The Ayurveda Co. Co-Founder Param Bhargava said there’s “a lot of energy” in the startup ecosystem, but competition is fierce and funding or navigating regulations is tough. Bhargava feels an MBA can provide a strong foundation in finance, marketing, and strategy crucial for business growth.