Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Startups will determine India’s future economy: Jitendra Singh

Startups will determine India's future economy: Jitendra Singh

Startups

Startups will determine India’s future economy: Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India
Published on

Underscoring the importance of startups in India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said startups will determine India’s future economy as well as that of the world.



The Minister of State for Science and Technology said one of the major achievements of the government has been the boost provided by the startup movement. Calling Indian startups the future of the economy, he said “startups are going to determine India’s future economy which in turn is going to determine the world’s future economy”.

Also read: Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 looks to house more Indian startups

“In India, we started nurturing the startup ecosystem 2016 onwards under the leadership of our Prime Minister, and today, we have risen to be the third largest startup ecosystem in the world in just five-six years which is not a very big time,” Singh said at an event on startups organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said Indian startups are actually scripting history and have astonished the whole world in a very short period of time.

“Today, the new India is not looking for a secure future. It is ready to take risks, innovate and incubate. And this is why in around 2014…we had some 100, 200 to 400 startups but today in a short span of time, this figure has risen to some 70,000 plus startups,” she said. “We have startups not just in the cosmopolitan cities, but more than 50 per cent of them are today to be found in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and we have to expand this and the government is leaving no stone unturned,” Patel said.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Redcliffe Lifetech raises USD 61 mn from investors

Funding News

Redcliffe Lifetech raises USD 61 mn from investors
"Why Future Group was entirely opposed to Amazon's Rs 7000 cr offer?"

Business

Shareholders suffered massive losses due to ‘forceful takeover’ of Future Retail assets by Reliance: Investor Vijay Kulkarni
More than 20 startups partner with Newton School for tech hiring

Startups

More than 20 startups partner with Newton School for tech hiring
To Top
Loading...