Arya.ag acquires agri data science firm Prakshep

Agriculture

Press Trust of India
Agri startup Arya.ag on Thursday announced the acquisition of agriculture data science company Prakshep. Noida-based Arya.ag is developing a public agri-blockchain ledger. The acquisition value was not disclosed.



The acquisition helps bolster Arya’s vision of bringing cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to farm digitization, crop monitoring, quality assaying and surveillance, the company said in a statement. Prakshep’s deep tech expertise will add further farm-level integration and preload extensive historical farm activity data to Arya.ag’s blockchain ledger, it said.

Also read: Startups will determine India’s future economy: Jitendra Singh

Arya.ag promises to provide complete visibility and traceability of the commodity right from the producers’ field and build complete assurance for all stakeholders in the agri-value chain. The acquisition will help Arya further deepen its relationship with other agri-blockchain stakeholders like farmer producers organisations (FPOs), processors and corporates, banks, and insurance companies, it added.


