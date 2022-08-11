Super4, one of the emerging players in the fantasy gaming sector, announced its entry into the market with an initial seed funding of INR 10 crores.

Witnessing the growth of fantasy gaming in India and the growth of customer interest in the sector, Super4 is transitioning to the fantasy gaming world for cricket fans across India. With the new investment, the company intends to expand and strengthen its team across multiple verticals and kickstart its venture into the fantasy gaming market.









“We are excited to launch Super4, a first-of-its-kind fantasy sports platform, which is easy to use, yet has an exciting game-play that leverages a gamer’s skill to give fantasy sports fanatics the ultimate thrill of competing in real-time against one another and to have an understanding of cricket as a whole,” said Mr. Rohit Bansal, Founder and Director, Super4, on the launch of the application.

Currently, the application has a customer base of 10,000 users. The company expects to grow to over one million users and generate an approximate revenue of over 5 million by the end of 2023.

The Super4 application allows cricket fans and enthusiasts across India to create teams before the start of a match. It also provides fans with India’s first-ever Cricket scorecard empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards of the first innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions. The users can gather maximum points out of both innings to increase their tally on the leaderboard in creating a team and winning prizes.

The Super4 application allows fans and enthusiasts to also play different games like Cricket, Quiz, etc. while the match is on to make the entire fantasy experience more exciting and engaging.

The application will be accessible across India on both Android and iOS. Super4 will also give discounts and cash bonus options for their fans on the launch of the application. The fans and enthusiasts will get an opportunity to receive a maximum price of INR 1,00,000 during the Asia Cup and other attractive offers in the multiple prize pool categories.