Uber’s Hyderabad-based Risk Engineering team has increased efficiency of the platform to 99.999 per cent from 99.9 per cent two years ago. The improvement of the efficiency by two decimal points translates to a hundred-fold increase of the security on the platform, thereby providing a safe ecosystem to millions of people transacting on it by the day, it said in a statement on Tuesday.









The team did this by using state-of-the-art, ML- based compute virtualisation and optimisation techniques, minimising the memory and CPU overhead for every request, it said. Alongside, they isolated heavy input-output processing needs, ensuring optimal performance for billions of calls per day. “The various tools deployed work in conjunction to detect and prevent unauthorised behaviour within a fraction of a second, thereby enhancing the already seamless experience for riders, eaters, driver partners and courier partners”, the statement said.

The Risk Engineering team is responsible for all transactions on the platform, including those by riders, eaters, earners, and the business, all of whom depend on it to keep the system safe and secure, it was stated.