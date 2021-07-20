Walnut, a company owned by Capital Float, has associated with Riskcovry – an InsurTech startup, to facilitate insurance to its customers. The new offering called ‘Walnut Protect’, available on the Walnut App, will consist of a host of insurance plans that are provided by prominent insurance companies.









Walnut Protect will facilitate health insurance, super top-up, mobile insurance, monthly accident policy, COVID-19 Insurance and more, with premiums starting from as low as Rs. 2 per day and covers being offered to an upper limit of Rs. 20 lakhs. Walnut and Riskcovry are determined to help reduce the protection gap that exists in India, by increasing accessibility to insurance products.

Amit Bhor, CPO, Capital Float, said, “We have partnered with Riskcovry to aid our endeavour in ensuring that our valued customers are protected by wholesome insurance products. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see a stark need for bespoke insurance products that will cater to each individual’s unique and diverse set of circumstances.”

Sorabh Bhandari, Co-Founder, Riskcovry added, “Riskcovry is proud to be associated with Walnut, which is creating cutting-edge financial solutions for the Gen Z/millennial audience. We aim to simplify insurance for their customers. Millions of Walnut customers will now have access to relevant and custom-built products designed specifically for their needs.”

Riskcovry offers plug-and-play insurance infrastructure and technology to over 50 partner companies that distribute insurance products and services to their end customers.