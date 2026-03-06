Artificial Intelligence
Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking
Streaming giant Netflix has acquired InterPositive, an artificial intelligence filmmaking startup founded by actor and director Ben Affleck, in a move that signals the company’s growing investment in creator-focused AI tools.
Although the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition brings InterPositive’s entire 16-person team of engineers, researchers, and creatives into Netflix. Ben Affleck will also join the company as a senior adviser, helping guide the development and implementation of the platform’s AI-powered filmmaking technology.
The move reflects Netflix’s strategy to develop tools that support filmmakers rather than replace them as AI becomes increasingly integrated into the entertainment industry.
AI Built for Filmmakers, Not Replacements
Unlike generative AI systems that produce video from text prompts, such as Sora, InterPositive focuses on assisting creators in the post-production process.
The company’s technology analyzes a film’s existing footage, known as “dailies,” to build an AI model tailored to a specific production. Filmmakers can then use the system to enhance and refine scenes with advanced editing capabilities.
These tools allow directors and editors to perform tasks such as color grading, lighting adjustments, and visual effects integration more efficiently while maintaining creative control.
Ben Affleck emphasized that the platform was designed specifically to support traditional filmmaking workflows rather than automate the entire production process.
Netflix Bets on Creator-Led Innovation
Netflix executives say the acquisition aligns with the company’s long-standing philosophy of pairing technology with storytelling.
Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said InterPositive’s tools will give creators “more choices, more control, and more protection for their vision.”
Similarly, Netflix Chief Product and Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone explained that many existing generative AI tools fail to address filmmakers’ real needs.
Instead of replacing artists, the InterPositive platform aims to help directors and showrunners produce higher-quality content while preserving their creative intent.
Netflix plans to make the technology available exclusively to its creative partners rather than commercializing it as a standalone product.
A Strategic Move After Major Deal Shift
The acquisition comes shortly after Netflix withdrew from a potential takeover bid involving Warner Bros. Discovery. The company stepped away from negotiations after a competing offer from Skydance Media secured a winning proposal.
Industry observers say the InterPositive purchase reflects Netflix’s focus on technological innovation rather than large-scale studio acquisitions.
The company has historically developed its own technology internally, making this purchase a relatively rare example of Netflix acquiring an external startup.
Preserving Human Creativity in the Age of AI
Ben Affleck founded InterPositive in 2022 after observing the rapid rise of artificial intelligence in film production. He believed existing AI tools lacked the sophistication needed to support real-world filmmaking environments.
The startup spent years building a proprietary dataset filmed on controlled soundstages to train models that understand cinematic rules, lighting dynamics, and editing logic.
The system was also designed with built-in safeguards to protect creative intent, ensuring that filmmakers remain in control of every decision.
Affleck said the goal is to use AI responsibly to enhance storytelling without diminishing the human judgment and experience that define great filmmaking.
The Future of AI in Hollywood
The acquisition highlights a broader shift across Hollywood as studios explore how AI can enhance production without replacing creative professionals.
From visual effects to virtual production, new technologies continue to reshape filmmaking—but Netflix insists people will remain at the center of the creative process.
With InterPositive now part of its ecosystem, Netflix hopes to build a future in which technology strengthens artistic expression rather than undermines it.